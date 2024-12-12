Review: for King + Country make stunning London debut with “A Drummer Boy Christmas”

for King + Country

Last night, London’s O2 Indigo was transformed into a festive wonderland as for King + Country took to the stage for their long-awaited debut in the UK.

The Nashville-based duo, for King + Country, comprised of brothers Luke and Joel Smallbone, brought their signature blend of energy, faith, and Christmas cheer to the capital as part of their “A Drummer Boy Christmas 2024 Tour.”

From the moment they stepped on stage, the four-time Grammy winners set the tone with a stunning production. The stage was alive with a talented ensemble of musicians joining the brothers, including drums, percussion, keys, guitars, bass, violin, and cello.

The show certainly highlighted the talent and skill of the brothers as well as the incredible chemistry with one another. It was clear from the outset that they were here to deliver a night to remember. Their undeniable passion for storytelling and faith shone through in every note and word, creating an atmosphere that was both intimate and grand.

The setlist was a masterful mix of beloved Christmas classics and for King + Country originals. Traditional favourites like ‘Joy To The World’, ‘Emmanuel’, ‘Silent Night’, and of course ‘Little Drummer Boy’ were all met with roaring applause.

The latter has become synonymous with their Christmas brand, and last night’s performance proved why. With thunderous percussion and a heart-pounding finale, the song brought the house down, cementing its place as a centerpiece of their live shows year after year.

The band also performed a selection of their own hits, including ‘Burn The Ships’, ‘Love Me Like I Am’, ‘Shoulders’, and ‘Unsung Hero’ which the band made famous in their recent movie of the same name. Seamlessly blending faith-inspired lyrics with anthemic melodies that had the audience singing and swaying along, not a moment passed without the stage radiating energy, amplified by a dynamic light show dominated by blues, silvers, and whites that evoked the magic of the season.

Between songs, Luke and Joel shared personal stories, they spoke about their challenging journey from Australia to the United States, a story captured in their film ‘Unsung Hero’.

Other stories involved their faith, and the importance of giving and selflessness. They highlighted their collaboration with the charity Compassion, which aims to lift children out of poverty. Before the intermission, Luke sat down to discuss their shared mission, and during the event, volunteers circulated information to encourage audience participation in this impactful cause.

As their mini tour continues with December stops in New York, London, and their adopted hometown of Nashville, it’s clear that for King + Country have cemented themselves as a global force in the world of music and faith. For those lucky enough to witness their debut London performance, it was an unforgettable start to the holiday season.