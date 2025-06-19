Sabrina Carpenter considers banning phones at concerts - and she should

Sabrina Carpenter attending Met Gala 2025

Sabrina Carpenter is considering banning phones at her concerts, and honestly, it's about time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an era where going to a concert often looks more like filming a video for social media than experiencing live music, this move is not an unexpected one, as she's not alone in this line of thinking.

Artists like Billie Eilish, Adele and Madonna have spoken up about wanting fans to be present and appreciate live music in concerts without the screens, while Bruno Mars concerts have had a no-phone policy since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same goes for Silk Sonic's Las Vegas residency, which inspired Carpenter's recent statement. After attending the show where phones were locked away in phone pouches, she hinted she might adopt the same approach.

"This will honestly p*** off my fans, but absolutely," she told Rolling Stone.

The singer added: "Because I went to see Silk Sonic in Vegas, and they locked my phone. I've never had a better experience at a concert."

Artists will likely ask fans to place their phones in a locked pouch if they go to a concert with a no-phone policy. A strap is attached so they can wear the pouch like a bag. At intervals or the end of the show, staff at the event can unlock the pouch with a special magnet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people go to concerts not just to enjoy the music and see live performances of the artists they like - they also want to capture those moments for memories and share those with people.

The Espresso hitmaker understands that: "I can't blame people for wanting to have memories. But depending on how long I want to be touring and what age I am, girl, take those phones away."

Of course, people want to document memories. And yes, a quick photo or short video isn't the end of the world. But somewhere along the line, snapping a picture of the artist became recording entire songs or live-streaming half the concert. When fans are more focused on the quality of the video than the artist onstage, something's not right.

With a phone between a fan and the artist, it's no longer about the shared live music and energy. And Carpenter gets that. "I've grown up in the age of people having iPhones at shows. It, unfortunately, feels super normal to me," she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let's be honest: a sea of glowing screens during an emotional ballad or a high-energy song does look dystopian. We miss out on the concert's full effect when we experience it through a small screen.

So, if Sabrina Carpenter decides to ban phones from her shows, she should go for it. And hopefully, more artists will follow her way.