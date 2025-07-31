Samsung’s washing machine jingle is now a TikTok banger
The video is sparking hilarious and highly relatable reactions in the comments—tapping into the unexpected emotional chaos of turning a household sound into a dancefloor drop. One standout fan summed it up best:
“I should NEVER feel the dread of folding laundry at a rave, but great job at that emotional whiplash with the drop!” – @TheWeirdFern
We're seeing a wave of love for the now-iconic Samsung jingle — and plenty of people questioning why they’re suddenly two-stepping in their utility rooms.