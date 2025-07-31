Samsung’s washing machine jingle is now a TikTok banger

By Robert Claybourne
Contributor
19 minutes ago
Fans comment on the Samsung washing machine jingle being turned into an anthem on TikTokplaceholder image
Fans comment on the Samsung washing machine jingle being turned into an anthem on TikTok
DJ Tribbs has just turned laundry into a full-blown rave. His remix of the iconic Samsung washing machine jingle has gone viral, racking up 1.5 million views and counting on TikTok.

The video is sparking hilarious and highly relatable reactions in the comments—tapping into the unexpected emotional chaos of turning a household sound into a dancefloor drop. One standout fan summed it up best:

“I should NEVER feel the dread of folding laundry at a rave, but great job at that emotional whiplash with the drop!” – @TheWeirdFern

We're seeing a wave of love for the now-iconic Samsung jingle — and plenty of people questioning why they’re suddenly two-stepping in their utility rooms.

Related topics:SamsungTikTok
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice