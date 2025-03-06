Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of The Dubliners embarks on record-breaking tour, including Stockton date

Seven Drunken Nights

The world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners - one of Ireland’s most iconic bands - is embarking on a UK tour, including a much-anticipated performance at the Stockton Globe on Sunday March 9th 2025. In association with the legendary Irish pub O’Donoghue’s, the famous venue where The Dubliners first started performing, Seven Drunken Nights: The Story of the Dubliners is marking its eighth year to honour the music of Ireland’s favourite musical sons.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This world-renowned group has delighted audiences with The Dubliners’ greatest hits since its first tour in 2017. The show invites the audience on a trip down memory lane as they celebrate the group’s 50-year-long performing career. Audiences can expect stunning performances of the group’s celebrated classics including The Irish Rover, Tell Me Ma and The Town I Love So Well, along with new songs added for the 2025 tour, including Paddy on the Railway, and The Lark in the Morning. This heartfelt production promises to bring joy to audiences old and young, whether they grew up listening to The Dubliners, or this is their first introduction to Irish music.

Dublin-born writer, director and frontman Ged Graham (Fairytale of New York; UK Tour, Punk Off; UK Tour) has an extensive musical career of 50 years and has performed all over the world. Graham is renowned throughout Ireland as one of The Dubliner’s biggest champions and his charismatic narration will guide audiences through the magnificent performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Graham is Aidan Keene (Wilde Shamrock Touring Theatre; European Tour); Eoghan Burke (Midst Of Plenty: Ireland Tour, Wilde Shamrock Touring Theatre: European Tour); Shane Morgan (The Wizard of Oz; Cork Opera House) and Luc Power. The cast will also comprise of fiddler Aidan Burke (Comas and Foskett), banjo players, Conor Kenny (performed with The Druids) and Peet Jackson (performed with Sandi Thom), along with supporting actor Dylan Graham.

Seven Drunken Nights

The 2025 tour is a record-breaking year for the show, spending 42 weeks on the road to perform over 300 shows across the globe, including 78 dates in the UK and Ireland.

Writer and director, Ged Graham comments: Performing the music of The Dubliners around the world truly is a privilege for everyone involved with the Seven Drunken Nights show. The connection we’ve built with the audience over the years is incredible; they know we’re keeping the iconic music of The Dubliners alive with the same passion that they have for it. I think it’s why the show has become the world’s biggest celebration of The Dubliners over the past decade.