Since ‘93 honours Dancehall King Vybz Kartel with first-ever BPI discs at London’s O2 Arena

Since ‘93 president Riki Bleau presented dancehall legend Vybz Kartel with his first-ever BPI discs at London’s O2 Arena, where the star launched his sold-out UK Tour on Thursday night. Kartel is the first Jamaican artist to sell out the O2, marking another milestone in his ground-breaking career.

The surprise continued when Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, joined them after the show, which was attended by stars including Madonna, Damson Idris, Lauren James and Bashy, to present Kartel with the MOBO Impact Award for his influence and cultural legacy.

Speaking after the presentation of the discs, which celebrate 400,000 sales of his singles Summer Time and Fever, in the UK, Bleau said: "Kartel’s influence is undeniable - he’s not just a dancehall artist, he’s a cultural force whose music has shaped generations and crossed borders. To be able to honour him is a full-circle moment.

“At Since ‘93, we’ve worked with him and his manager TJ from his first UK performance in 15 years to sold-out arenas across Europe, assisting a comeback that proves his legacy is stronger than ever.”

Riki Bleau, Vybz Kartel and Kanya King

Presenting the MOBO trophy Kanya King, told Kartel: "Earlier this year we got the opportunity to celebrate you on the MOBO stage, so it’s a big honour to be at your show and to present you with this iconic MOBO Award trophy.

“It represents being bold, unapologetic and truly one of a kind. It’s (also) symbolic, representing creativity and your lasting impact.”

Kartel, known as the King of Dancehall, is a Grammy-nominated artist whose voice has shaped and redefined dancehall on a global stage. He built his reputation through an unmatched body of work - mentoring stars such as Popcaan and Spice, while earning respect from icons including Drake and Rihanna.

Bleau has worked closely with team Kartel on his long-awaited UK return after 15 years, including his landmark performance at the MOBO Awards earlier this year and a series of sold-out Worl’ Boss arena tours across the UK and Europe.

In 2024, Kartel walked free after serving 13 years in prison for a conviction he consistently denied, which was ultimately overturned. His journey of resilience, justice, and redemption has become as defining as his music.

Since his release, Kartel has carried that message worldwide. His Freedom Street homecoming concert filled Kingston’s 35,000-capacity National Stadium, he has twice sold out Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and he continues to connect with millions of listeners globally - reaching over 10 million monthly streams across platforms. In the UK, one of his biggest markets, he was handpicked by Drake as a headline guest at Wireless Festival, performing to 50,000 fans.

With his landmark album Viking: 10th Year Anniversary, a global tour underway, and new music ahead, Kartel is not only reclaiming his crown but also reframing conversations around incarceration, resilience, and second chances.