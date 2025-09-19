Sofia Kirwan-Baez crowned champion of Casio Sessions 2025!

Finalists of Casio Sessions 2025

Sofia Kirwan-Baez, an incredibly talented opera singer and jazz pianist, has been crowned the victorious winner of Casio Music UK’s highly renowned ‘Casio Sessions’ competition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held last night (Wednesday 17th September) at Brick Lane’s stylish jazz bar, Ninety One Living Room, 14 singer-songwriters showcased their original compositions on Casio’s flagship digital piano. The finalists performed before an expert judging panel and an engaged live audience, all competing for a remarkable prize: a Casio PX-S7000 digital piano worth £2,249, along with an exclusive mastering session for their winning track, which will then be pressed onto 250 7” vinyl records courtesy of competition partner Breed Media.

For the third year in a row, Casio Sessions received an overwhelming number of entrants, so the selection of the final 14 was no easy task, let alone the decision of who had won. The judges on the night, Neil Evans Head of EMI, Dan Henry Field Sales Manager and Emsy Petersen EMI Marketing Specialist all of Casio Music UK, and Graham Worsfold, Head of Production at Breed Media were blown away by the level of talent on display. The level of creativity and skill was truly inspiring, showcasing the exceptional calibre of songwriting talent across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After much deliberation, Sofia Kirwan-Baez will receive the top prize. She wowed the audience with her song, Perfect Imperfections, captivating the audience with her unique song style, blending both pop and opera sounds through both her music and lyrics.

Sofia Kirwan-Baez, winner of Casio Sessions 2025

Casio Sessions 2025 winner, Sofia Kirwan-Baez, said: “I’ve been writing songs for years and winning this competition has been a monumental sign to keep going. It was such an inspiring evening and I don’t think I’ve fully processed it. I represented a genre that doesn’t necessarily exist, so this really shows that anyone who has something to say through their music and lyrics, should. I’ve not been taking songwriting seriously lately and winning this competition has honestly made my year! ”

Casio Music UK is committed to championing grassroots musical talent and is delighted to elevate the careers of such inspiring musicians. One of the winners from last year, as well as one of the finalists, Dilettante and Mac Adams have since released EPs and toured the UK, demonstrating the opportunities that can arise from winning Casio Sessions. Dilettante and Mac returned to the Sessions stage during yesterday’s final to perform two brand new songs.

Neil Evans, Head of Casio EMI, said: “Congratulations to Sofia! Her theatrical performance captivated the judges and showcased her natural gift for songwriting. Now in the third year, we’re delighted to see Casio Sessions continue to grow, with the standard of talent rising each year. Supporting grassroots musicians is so important, and Casio is proud to provide a platform for such an inspiring group of musicians.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham Worsfold, Head of Production at Breed Media, added: “This is our second year being involved in Casio Sessions, it's been a privilege, the talent has been, again, absolutely amazing and congratulations to the winner. It was a tough decision, but Sofia really stood out to us, and we’re really looking forward to working with her for her vinyl pressing.”

Tiny performing at Casio Sessions 2025

As well as taking home an award-winning Casio PX-S7000 digital piano, Sofia will receive a mastering session at a recording studio. Her music will then be pressed to 250 7” vinyl records, with artwork, provided by competition partner, Breed Media, a physical music manufacturing and vinyl pressing platform which specialises in supporting emerging artists. All 14 finalists will receive content captured from the Casio Sessions grand final including professional photography and videography of their performances.