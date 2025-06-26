South Western Railway marks unexpected birthplace of Sir Rod Stewart’s career ahead of Glastonbury ‘Legends’ performance

South Western Railway unveils a new plaque at Twickenham Station to mark the place Sir Rod Stewart was ‘scouted’ ahead of his Glastonbury Legends’ Slot 2025 performance.

With Sir Rod Stewart set to take the Sunday teatime legends slot at Glastonbury Festival later this month, South Western Railway has today unveiled a new plaque at Twickenham station marking the unexpected place his career started while busking in the 1960s.

The sign reads, "Music legend and train enthusiast, Rod Stewart, started his career at Twickenham station in 1964", and shares the railway station’s little-known prominence in British music history as well as honouring Sir Rod’s legacy and connection to the place his journey to pop rock icon began.

As the story goes, Sir Rod was discovered by the great blues singer and band leader, Long John Baldry, on the platform at Twickenham station after he had attended one of Baldry’s gigs at Eel Pie Island. To pass the time while waiting for his train, he sang the blues and played blues harp. Unsuspecting spectator, Baldry, offered him a gig on the spot - marking the start of his legendary career.

As well as music, the rock star’s passion famously extends to trains, having spent decades constructing an intricate model railway set. South Western Railway’s new sign not only pays homage to his musical beginnings, but also lauds his personal love for trains.

Adam Scott, a tour guide who offers music history tours all over London comments: “It’s so fitting that the railway station – the first port-of-call for most visitors to Twickenham – should have this plaque. It acts as a harmonica fanfare for a most historical and still vibrant music neighbourhood.

“I lead music history tours all over London. The most common question I am asked? “Why isn’t there a plaque here?” Well at Twickenham Station, there is now. Thanks and well done South Western Railway. And congratulations Sir Rod!”.

The installation will even star as a stop on Adam’s next Rock'n'Roll Explorer Day. The tour takes music fans on South Western Railway’s ‘Downtown Train’ from Waterloo to Barnes, Twickenham, and Richmond, tracing the footsteps of rock legends and celebrating the area’s rich musical heritage.

Manoj Bhardwaj, Station Manager at Twickenham Station adds: “We’re so excited to pay tribute to Sir Rod Stewart here at Twickenham station where his musical journey began. The sign celebrates the connection between the railway and one of Britain’s most iconic artists, and we hope it brings smiles to fans and South Western Railway customers coming through the railway station.