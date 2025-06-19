Spotify’s ultimate running playlist for 2025—based on actual user data

Running

A new analysis of over 90 running playlists on Spotify reveals the top songs fueling runners in 2025, from K-Pop Idols to Florence + The Machine. Here’s what the data shows and what it means for performance.

Data doesn’t lie, and when it comes to the perfect running playlist, runners across the globe seem to agree on the same high-energy tracks.

In a unique data analysis done by Fantasy MMAdness of over 90 running-related playlists on Spotify, more than 34,000 songs were scraped to identify the most frequently appearing tracks. The results reveal a clear preference for upbeat pop and EDM songs with a driving rhythm, motivating lyrics, and tempo-synced energy.

This matters more than just taste, as research shows that synchronizing music to movement can improve endurance by up to 15%, reduce the perception of fatigue, and increase overall workout satisfaction. In fact, runners often rely on curated playlists to boost their performance, create rhythm, and enter a mental flow state.

Understanding which songs appear most often in user-generated playlists helps us decode what truly fuels a run, emotionally and physiologically.

Top 10 Songs for Running in 2025

Rank Song Artist Frequency 1 Don’t Say You Love Me Jin 60 2 Can't Hold Us Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton 53 3 I'm Good (Blue) Bebe Rexha & David Guetta 38 4 Prada D-Block Europe, RAYE, cassö 35 5 Sprinter Central Cee & Dave 32 6 Feel So Close (Radio Edit) Calvin Harris 31 7 Dog Days Are Over Florence + The Machine 31 8 We Found Love Calvin Harris & Rihanna 28 9 Viva La Vida Coldplay 27 10 The Days (NOTION Remix) Chrystal, NOTION 27

Runners Want Lyrics and Lifts

Pop-heavy songs like “Don’t Say You Love Me” and “I’m Good (Blue)” dominate the top of the running charts for a reason: they’re fast, catchy, and emotionally resonant. Runners seem to gravitate toward music with emotional highs, sing-along choruses, and strong forward-driving momentum. Lyrics offer a cognitive distraction—pulling focus away from fatigue, and a mental hook that helps runners stay in sync with their stride.

Honorable Mentions: What Gym-Goers and CrossFit Athletes Are Listening To

While runners prefer feel-good pop and anthemic indie, gym-goers are lifting to harder-hitting EDM and rap beats. Here's a quick look at the Top 5 Most Frequent Gym Tracks:

Rank Song Artist Frequency 1 Thank You (Not So Bad) Dido, Dimitri Vegas, Tiësto, W&W 66 2 I'm Good (Blue) Bebe Rexha & David Guetta 65 3 Do It To It ACRAZE & Cherish 60 4 Kisses BL3SS, CamrinWatsin, bbyclose 57 5 The Business Tiësto 54

And in the CrossFit/Hyrox category, where intensity peaks:

Rank Song Artist Frequency 1 Boyz In Paris Marnik, Naeleck, VINAI 39 2 Vois sur ton chemin BENNETT 32 3 Thank You (Not So Bad) Dido, Dimitri Vegas, Tiësto, W&W 31

"Inasmuch as music is entertainment, it is also performance fuel.When runners listen to songs with strong beats and emotional highs, it triggers a neurological boost that improves endurance, motivation, and coordination.

Songs like ‘Can’t Hold Us’ and ‘Feel So Close’ are ideal because they synchronize with stride cadence, helping runners maintain rhythm even when fatigue sets in. There’s also a psychological component: lyrics provide a mental anchor that can shift focus away from discomfort. It’s why people tend to push harder, last longer, and feel better with the right soundtrack.

"This new data reveals a lot about how we emotionally and physically prime ourselves for performance, especially in a solo sport like running where mindset matters most,” says Fitness Expert, Kelly Davisfrom FantasyMMAdness.com.

Whether you're training for a marathon or casually running after work, music isn't just a background filler. In fact, it’s a performance enhancer. By analyzing real-world Spotify data, we can now confidently say: if you're not listening to Don’t Say You Love Me or Can't Hold Us during your next run, you might be missing a beat, literally.