The 20 biggest gaming songs on Spotify revealed

More than half of UK gamers listen to video game soundtracks outside of gaming sessions

The search for the best game soundtracks found that Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) ranks as the best overall, while "Megalovania" from the Undertale soundtrack is the most-streamed video game song on Spotify.

In a recent study of UK gamers by gaming and tech retailer Currys, 52% said they choose to listen to video game soundtracks outside of gaming sessions, and the games themselves.

The most popular situations for these gamers to listen to video game soundtracks away from the game are while exercising and relaxing, with 45% of UK gamers listening during these times. The next most popular situation is while doing household chores with 32% putting on gaming tracks while doing the housework.

When it comes the most popular soundtracks, the survey discovered that the 2018 masterpiece by Rockstar games, and winner of the coveted Game of the Year award at The Game Awards,Red Dead Redemption 2, came out as number one. Next was Last of Us(2013) while third place went to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt(2015).

The 20 games with the best soundtracks

Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) The Last of Us (2013) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) Halo Series (2001) Super Mario Galaxy (2007) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) Final Fantasy VII (1997) Sonic the Hedgehog (1991) The Last of Us Part 2 (2020) Super Mario Bros. (1985) Assassin's Creed II (2009) Street Fighter II (1991) Final Fantasy XV (2016) Hogwarts Legacy (2023) Super Mario 64 (1996) Minecraft (2011) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (2023) Cyberpunk 2077 (2020) DOOM (2016) Final Fantasy X (2001)

But just because these were voted the best soundtracks by UK gamers, it doesn’t mean they are the most popular ones to listen to away from playing the games.

The study also analysed over 80 videogame soundtracks on Spotify to discover the track on each album with the highest number of streams.

The data showed that Megalovania from Undertale topped the list with an impressive over 183m streams.Undertale is an indie role-playing video game developed and published by Toby Fox, released in 2015. It gained widespread acclaim for its innovative gameplay, compelling storytelling, and unique approach to player interaction. The song plays during the Sans fight in the Genocide Route; Sans was discovered to be one of the toughest game bosses in a recent study.

The second is Sweden from Minecraft (2011). Minecraftis the biggest selling video game of all time with players of varying ages, which is likely why this song has garnered over 176m streams on Spotify. Sweden is one of the original tracks from Minecraft: Volume Alpha, so for players who started playing the game during its early days, this song can trigger powerful feelings of nostalgia.

And the third most streamed video game song is Blow me Away fromHalo 2, with 108m streams.Blow Me Away is a standout track from the Halo 2 soundtrack, and is performed by the rock band Breaking Benjamin. It is the only licensed rock song inHalo 2's soundtrack, which predominantly features orchestral and electronic music composed by Martin O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori.

20 of the most streamed video game songs on Spotify, on unique albums

Rank Song title Album name Game Spotify Streams 1 Megalovania Undertale Soundtrack Undertale (2015) 183,272,983 2 Sweden Minecraft Volume Alpha Minecraft (2011) 176,570,139 3 Blow Me Away Halo 2, Vol. 1 Original Soundtrack Halo 2 108,328,598 4 BFG Division DOOM Original Game Soundtrack DOOM (2016) 98,613,094 5 The Last of Us The Last of Us Original Soundtrack The Last of Us (2013) 77,748,888 6 Secunda The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Original Soundtrack The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011) 72,776,344 7 Aria Math Minecraft Volume Beta Minecraft (2011) 67,736,601 8 Ezio's Family Assassin's Creed II Original Soundtrack Assassin's Creed II (2009) 65,579,545 9 Unshaken The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2: Original Soundtrack Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018) 47,156,381 10 God of War God of War Original Soundtrack God of War (2005) 45,559,046 11 Blood Upon The Snow God of War Ragnarök Original Soundtrack God of War Ragnarök 40,958,631 12 Assassins Creed IV Black Flag Main Theme Assassins Creed IV Black Flag Original Game Soundtrack Assassins Creed IV Black Flag 37,697,364 13 Still Alive Portal 2: Songs to Test By Portal 2 (2011) 35,857,362 14 Ori, Lost in the storm Ori and the Blind Forest Original Soundtrack Ori and the Blind Forest (2015) 34,895,069 15 Dragon age inquistion theme Dragon Age: Inquisition Original Soundtrack Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014) 34,856,020 16 Rude Buster Deltarune Chapter 1 original game soundtrack Deltarune 33,791,676 17 Undefeatable Sonic Frontiers Original Soundtrack Stillness & Motion Sonic Frontiers 31,336,185 18 Kaer Morhen The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Original Game Soundtrack The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (2015) 31,261,663 19 Leaving Earth Mass Effect 3 Original Soundtrack Mass Effect 3 26,053,063 20 Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There Persona 5 Original Soundtrack Persona 5 (2016) 25,837,881

This analysis only included the most streamed song on each album, as there are many from the same albums such as Fallen Down (175m) from the Undertale soundtrack and Minecraft (128m) and Subwoofer Lullaby (127m), from Minecraft Volume Alpha, that have impressively high streaming figures.

