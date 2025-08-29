The Molotovs aim for third No 1 and announce biggest show to date

The Molotovs are aiming for their third UK No. 1 physical single in a row with new track ‘Rhythm Of Yourself’.

The band, brother and sister Matt and Issey Carts, have also announced their biggest headline show to date at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London, on 23rd October. Tickets go on sale at 5pm today.

‘Rhythm Of Yourself’, influenced by “early ‘80s stark Jam, Favourite Worst Nightmare era Arctic Monkeys and Sex Pistols”, will be released on 31st October via Marshall Records.

With B-side ‘Johnny Don’t Be Scared’, it will be available on white vinyl as well as on digital streaming platforms.

The Molotovs at the Royal Albert Hall

Singer Matt said: “‘Rhythm Of Yourself’ is about people who try to take advantage of you because they think you’re young, vulnerable, and stupid. It is also a chant for individualism: dance to the rhythm of yourself, meaning don’t let people change you, don’t let anyone get in the way of your vision - and groove to the beat of your own drum.

“The verses tell the story of an older, cunning man presenting a contract to a young kid, promising him the world whilst trying desperately to change everything about him to satisfy his own needs. The chorus is a ‘sod all that’ type attitude which says to be your own man and do the best with what you’ve got.

“Musically, the influences are early ‘80s stark Jam, Favourite Worst Nightmare era Arctic Monkeys and Sex Pistols.”

‘Rhythm Of Yourself’ is the band’s third single after ‘More More More’ and ‘Today’s Gonna Be Our Day’, both of which hit the top of the physical singles charts. The Molotovs’ debut album, Wasted On Youth, is released on 31st January 2026 (Marshall Records).

The Molotovs play the Electric Ballroom in Camden on 23rd October

Although Matt is still 17 and Issey 19, the band have learnt their craft on stage, playing more than 600 gigs since 2020. They’ve shared stages with the likes of Sex Pistols, Blondie and The Libertines – as well as being shouted out by Green Day and Paul Weller.

The Electric Ballroom show will follow a US tour in September and October supporting Sex Pistols and Frank Carter.

The 1,500-capacity Electric Ballroom is in Camden Town, at the heart of London’s music scene. It has hosted everyone from Joy Division and The Ramones to Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Prince.