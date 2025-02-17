The Stylistics announce great hits and more! November 2025 UK tour
Tickets go on sale at 9.00am on Friday 21st February, 2025
The celebrated group, known for their distinctive harmonies and timeless hits, will bring their electrifying live show to venues across the UK.
NOVEMBER 2025 TOUR
2 – Cardiff New Theatre
3 – Bristol Beacon
4 – Bury St Edmunds Apex
5 – Stockport Plaza
7 – Bournemouth Pavilion
8 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
9 – Llandudno Venue Cymru
10 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
12 – Oxford New Theatre
13 – Torquay Princess Theatre
14 – Stevenage Leisure Centre
16 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
17 – Wimbledon Theatre
18 – Eastbourne Congress
19 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
20 – Eastleigh Concorde
22 – Portsmouth Guildhall
23 – Basingstoke Anvil
24 –Tunbridge Wells Assembly Hall
26 – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall
27 – Warwick Arts Centre
28 – Harrogate Convention Centre
29 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Tickets available from TICKETLINE.CO.UK or VENUE BOX OFFICE
Their new album "Falling In Love With My Girl” released February 21st, 2025 - features remarkable collaborations with rock legends Ronnie Wood, Gene Simmons and Steve Lukather. The Stylistics continue to demonstrate their musical versatility and enduring appeal. Their new single "Yes I Will” – released February 14th, 2025, features country superstar Shania Twain. The album highlights The Stylistics genre-blending talent while staying true to their signature soulful sound.
The tour promises to deliver The Stylistics impressive catalogue of hits, including their Grammy-nominated masterpiece "You Make Me Feel Brand New," along with classics such as "I'm Stone in Love with You," "Let's Put It All Together," "Sing Baby Sing," and "Rockin' Roll Baby" – plus many more classics!
"We love returning to the UK and can't wait to perform all our hits, bringing back great memories and having a great evening with you all,” said The Stylistics.
As one of Philadelphia's most successful soul groups, The Stylistics have left an indelible mark on popular music, recording a remarkable streak of ten consecutive Top Ten hits during the early 1970s. Their sophisticated sound, matched with their legendary stage presence and impeccable style, continues to captivate audiences worldwide.
Don’t miss the opportunity to witness one of the greatest soul groups of all time live on stage.