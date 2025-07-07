These are Apple Music's top 500 most streamed songs

Drake has the most songs in the top 500 with 39.

“Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran has been revealed as Apple Music's most streamed song.

The streaming app has revealed the top 500 highest streamed songs on the platform to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“Shape of You”, which was released in 2017, has been the No 1 song of at least one country for over 1,000 days, and broke the record for the most streamed pop song.

“Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd, the most streamed song on Spotify, came 2nd on the list, with “God's Plan” by Drake coming in 3rd. Making up the most streamed RnB and hip-hop songs respectively

Ed Sheeran

“Sunflower” and “Rockstar” both by Post Malone are 4th and 5th, with the rest of the Top 10 is filled out by “One Dance” by Drake, “SICKO MODE” by Travis Scott, “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran, “No Guidance” by Chris Brown, and “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish.

Canadian rapper Drake is the artist with the most songs in the top 500, with 39, including 4 in the top 10, followed by Lil Baby with 20 and Taylor Swift with 14, who has the most of any non-rapper.

All 500 songs have been released on a playlist in descending order on Apple Music.