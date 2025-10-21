These are UK's best cities for live music including Bristol and Cambridge

Brighton is named the best UK city for live music, beating out hotspots such as London and Manchester.

Brighton takes the crown as the UK's best place for live music, boasting music venues per capita in the country, with 40 per 100,000 people, and 117 upcoming music events per 100,000.

Trusted tickets comparison site SeatPick examined the UK’s biggest towns and cities to find the top spots for gig-goers based on both venue numbers and scheduled events per 100,000 residents in each location.

Brighton claimed the top spot with an impressive 89.06 out of 100 in the index study, based on the city being home to 40.14 venues per 100,000 people, combined with 117.42 upcoming music events per 100,000 residents. The seaside city's mix of venue density and regular gigs created an unbeatable combination for music lovers seeking regular live performances.

Cambridge narrowly missed the top position with a score of 88.46 despite having substantially fewer venues at just 23.57 per 100,000 residents. The university town compensated with the highest number of scheduled music events across all locations in the study , boasting a massive 360.09 events per 100,000 people, which is triple Brighton's figure.

Glasgow took third place with 78.04 points, offering 21.52 venues and 129.89 events per 100,000 people. The Scottish city's rich musical heritage has been home to numerous famous bands and artists over the decades, while its current scene continues to draw talent from across the UK.

Manchester, birthplace of legendary bands Oasis and The Smiths, grabbed fourth spot, scoring 76.83, with 20.45 venues and 124.76 events per 100,000 residents.

London ranked just fifth despite its reputation as the entertainment capital of the UK, with a score of 72.19. The capital city provides 14.26 venues and 142.26 events per 100,000 people, which equates to fewer venues per resident than any of the top four cities when scaled by population.

The research uncovered that Salford has the UK's highest concentration of music venues, with 42.59 per 100,000 residents , slightly exceeding Brighton's total. Yet Salford ranks only eighth overall with a score of 68.22, after hosting far fewer events with just 7.89 per 100,000 people.

Rounding out the highest-performing places for live music are Belfast (6th), Southampton (7th), Bristol (9th) and Leeds (10th).