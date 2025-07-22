Top Oasis lyrics revealed - and fans can now ride in a BMW like the song says

Supersonic arrival: SIXT’s Oasis-inspired fleet lined up at Wembley to launch a BMW rental giveaway, letting fans live out the lyric ‘Can I ride with you in your BMW?’

As Oasis head into the capital for their long-awaited London tour dates, new research[1] commissioned by SIXT reveals just how deeply their lyrics still resonate. Topping the list of the UK’s most iconic Oasis lines is “Don’t look back in anger, I heard you say”, followed closely by fan favourites like “I said maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me” and the now-celebrated: “Can I ride with you in your BMW?”.

To mark the occasion, SIXT is offering fans a chance to turn that lyric into reality, with a special competition to win a premium BMW rental during the London leg of the reunion tour (1–3 August). Fans can enter by emailing [email protected] for the chance to arrive in style to one of the most-anticipated gigs of the year.

To mark the launch, Oasis lookalikes were seen outside Wembley Stadium with SIXT’s premium BMW fleet - the vehicles bearing custom OA515 number plates, a nod to the band’s legacy and the Supersonic spirit.

Andrew Smith, SIXT UK Managing Director, said: “The level of excitement around the band’s reunion is rarely seen, so this is our own tribute, inspired by the lyrics we love. We’re thrilled to celebrate their legacy by giving fans the chance to live out a bit of that rock and roll magic with a ride in one of SIXT’s premium BMWs.”

The reunion tour has already triggered a surge in demand for SIXT’s premium vehicle categories, particularly BMWs. In London, bookings are up 60% at Wembley for July, with Manchester seeing a 90% increase and Edinburgh up 50% year-on-year[2].

Andrew added: “We’ve seen a real surge in demand for premium vehicles, especially in cities along the tour route, and it’s clear fans are keen to travel in true rock and roll style. We all know the iconic role the band has played across different generations, and with our ‘ride in my BMW’ competition, we’re giving fans a chance to live out their own Supersonic moment.”

The research also uncovered the lasting emotional connection fans have to Oasis and what makes a lyric stick:

44% say emotional impact is what makes a lyric iconic

35% value clever wordplay or rhyme

13% say an Oasis song has helped them reconnect with someone

1 in 10 have taken a spontaneous trip after hearing powerful lyrics, and where better to listen to them than behind the wheel? 28% of fans said Oasis tracks are perfect road trip anthems, while 26% said the band’s music always brings back happy memories.

With only 17% of fans securing tickets to the tour, 14% admitted to feeling major FOMO, SIXT’s competition offers a new route to rock and roll glory.

As a final nod to the band’s swagger, SIXT will be handing out free bucket hats to anyone named Liam or Noel renting from their London Wembley, Heathrow, and Edinburgh branches during the tour dates in those cities - while stocks last.

The top 20 most memorable Oasis lyrics:

1. “Don’t look back in anger, I heard you say” – ‘Don’t look back in anger’

2. “I said maybe, you’re gonna be the one that saves me” – ‘Wonderwall’

3. “So, Sally can wait, she knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by” ‘Don’t look back in anger’

4. “You and I are gonna live forever” – ‘Live Forever’

5. “Stand by me, nobody knows the way it’s gonna be” – ‘Stand by me’

6. “Tonight, I’m a rock ‘n’ roll star” – ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

7. “All your dreams are made when you’re chained to the mirror and the razor blade” – ‘Morning Glory’

8. “Tomorrow never knows what it doesn’t know too soon” – ‘Morning Glory’

9. “We’re all part of the masterplan” – ‘The Masterplan’

10. “In my mind, my dreams are real” – ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’

11. “Let there be love, let there be love” – ‘Let there be love’

12. “I’m feeling Supersonic” – ‘Supersonic’

13. “I want to talk tonight until the morning light ‘bout how you saved my life” – ‘Talk Tonight’

14. “You gotta keep your dreams alive” – ‘Keep the dream alive’

15. “True perfection has to be imperfect” – ‘Little by little’

16. “We see things they’ll never see” – ‘Live Forever’

17. “We believe in one another and I know we’re gonna uncover what’s sleeping in our soul” – ‘Acquiesce’

18. “I met my maker, I made him cry” – ‘D’you know what I mean?’

19. “Can I ride with you in your BMW?” – ‘Supersonic’

20. “The future’s mine and it’s no disgrace” – ‘I hope, I think, I know’

Research conducted via OnePoll with 2,000 UK adults, July 2025.

Full competition T&C’s can be found here.