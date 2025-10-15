Top UK Rapper ICE T 21 Launches Music Label to Empower Others and Support Social Causes

UK rap sensation ICET21 is taking his influence to a new level with the launch of a new music label aimed at helping aspiring artists and supporting social causes. With over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, ICE T21 is using his platform to give back, offering opportunities to those who are less fortunate and helping them achieve their goals through music and online presence.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The music label isn’t just about producing hits — it’s about creating a supportive space where emerging talent can thrive. ICE T 21 wants to provide aspiring artists with the tools, guidance, and exposure they need to succeed, regardless of their background.

In addition to fostering new talent, ICE T21 is committed to addressing critical social issues. The rapper has pledged that proceeds from his upcoming singles will be donated to charities focusing on mental health, ADHD awareness, anti-bullying initiatives, knife crime prevention, LGBTQ+ support, and other important causes that affect communities across the UK and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to use my music and platform to make a real difference,” ICE T21 said. “It’s about more than just songs — it’s about empowering people, creating opportunities, and tackling the issues that matter most in our world today.”

ICE T 21 East 17

With this new venture, ICE T 21 is redefining what it means to be a modern artist: combining music, social responsibility, and community support into a mission that inspires both fans and future musicians alike.

As ICE T21 continues to release new music and expand his label, his dedication to using art as a vehicle for change could set a new standard for how artists engage with the world.