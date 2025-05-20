Two in five adults fear negative impact of AI on music venues

Violet Blend

New UK research reveals that many UK consumers are likely to avoid AI generated music – with more than 82% fearing the potential of negative consequences of AI on the music scene.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK research was commissioned by Italian band, Violet Blend, ahead of their live dates in the UK, and follows their campaigning in Italy on the digital and social media challenges faced by new Italian bands in getting their music heard. Ahead of their visit to the UK, Violet Blend wanted to move away from the AI industry debate and, instead, ask music fans about their views on AI in music.

The nationally representative poll of 2,000 adults revealed that 30% of British music fans said they couldn’t tell when AI featured in the music they listened to. Of the 70% that could tell, 47% said they would make an effort of avoid AI generated music and listen to musicians instead. In comparison, just over a third (37%) said they didn’t care – and 16% were on the fence but said they could tell when music featured AI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever people’s personal views on the pros or cons of AI in music, 82% expressed concern over the possible consequences of AI in music:

46% of people were concerned about artists having their music copied or used without royalties being paid to them;

40% said they feared more grassroots music venues would close because AI might result in fewer people going to see live bands;

32% expressed concern over the risk of people deciding not to study music at school and college because they felt career opportunities were limited;

31% were worried about bands breaking up because they found it hard to gain attention and success, competing against AI created music.

29% said they were worried more music shops would disappear from the high street as people moved away from physical music;

29% of people saw artistic consequences – with more artists focusing on giving people formulaic music that was easily popular, rather than pushing new artistic boundaries.

Giada Celeste Chelli, songwriter and lead singer of Italian band Violet Blend commented: “As an Italian band we wanted to take time to learn about UK culture and audience attitudes to music before we come over. Our experience in Italy has showcased the challenges with technology. A few years ago, there were issues on how Italian artists could share their music on social platforms. AI is a new challenge – although it’s not a new technology phenomenon; it has, in some shape or form, been used in music production for years.”

“But now we do seem to be approaching a tipping point, where voices are being changed and where consumers can find the familiar sounds they like. Artistically, there are consequences for artists, venues and, eventually, music fans. Our survey suggests that many music fans are awake to this. Now is a time for fans of music to go back to basics - to enjoy the real music making of great young bands and to support local venues. Britain gave rock to the world, so now we are coming over to help the scene remain vibrant to for real human-made music.”

Ahead of a UK tour later in the year, Violet Blend return to London on 30 May 30th to headline a show at The Hope and Anchor in Islington - a legendary venue that has hosted the likes of The Ramones, The Police, The Stranglers, U2, The Cure, and many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh off being voted Band of the Year by listeners of Great Music Stories Radio – which described the band as “one of the most exciting European acts to break into the UK scene in recent years – genre-pushing, theatrical, and emotionally real” – Violet Blend continue to gain international acclaim for their explosive live performances and genre-defying sound. The band's blend of symphonic rock and alternative metal has earned them spots alongside major acts such as Garbage, Radiohead, and Palaye Royale.

The London show follows the band’s successful 10-date UK Calling Tour in June 2024, which solidified their reputation as one of the most compelling rising acts on the European rock circuit.