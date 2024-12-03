2 . V Festival

V Festival, also known as V Fest, was a staple in the UK music festival scene from 1996 to 2017. It was held simultaneously at two locations, Hylands Park in Chelmsford and Weston Park in South Staffordshire, with performances rotating between sites on Saturday and Sunday. The festival's innovative format and large scale, with capacities of 90,000 at each site in its final years, made it one of the most popular events in the UK. In 2017, Richard Branson announced that the festival would be discontinued, and the following year, a new event, "Rize Festival," was launched in its place, although it failed to capture the same spirit. | Getty Images