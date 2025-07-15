Wireless 2025: All the drama and highlights - Drake fans buckle up

The festival ran from 11th to 13th July

London was buzzing with music fans as Drake headlined all three days of the Wireless 2025 festival.

Finsbury park was bustling with people and a lot unfolded. From fan chants to the final performance being only 40 minutes long – the last three days have been a roller coaster for all music fans.

This was the first time ever that the same artist headlined all three days of the festival. Drake fans had been showing their excitement on the build-up to the actual festival.

The Toronto born MC flew to England, where he stirred national pride by claiming on stage that “no one can outrap London Rappers” and he “aspires” to be like them.

Drake recently released his single that he performed for the first time at the Wireless Festival

He also showed his characteristic support for industry colleagues by bringing out London rappers like Dave and Central Cee on stage to perform with him. The crowd received them with the wildest cheers and roar.

However, this was not the only thing that the rapper has been in the spotlight for. The three days saw their fair share of music-drama and rap-shade.

Drake promised his fans a memorable time and while he delivered, the final night seemed to let their expectations down.

Fans were left confused as Drake’s performance ended in only 40 minutes after having started earlier than expected. He appeared “agitated” and had fewer guests than the previous nights. Before leaving, he said, “London, I will love you for the rest of my life.”

After the show, fans could be seen at the security gate pleading to be let out.

While the festival ended on a sour note, the first two days were filled with thrilling moments.

On the second day, shortly after performing ‘What did I miss?” the rapper asked the crowd to name another artist who could face him on stage to which the crowd responded by breaking into a “F*ck Kendrick” chant.

On figuring it out, he turned to his associate asking for a shot, saying “I’ll drink to that.” The rappers have had a very public feud, releasing diss-tracks against each other.

However, this was not the only shade thrown at the festival. Drake changed the lyrics to one of his tracks in a shot at the NBA legend LeBron James. The two have had a very close friendship, with this change hinting tension.

He flipped the original line from Nonstop to “How I go from 6 to 23, no LeBron.”