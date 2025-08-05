Your voice matters, says charismatic opera singer bringing music lessons online

Rich Symons is taking his lessons online

When you picture a classical opera singer, you might not imagine someone with tattoos, a coaching philosophy rooted in kindness, and a mission to make music more inclusive. But Rich Symons has never been one for convention.

The award-winning vocal coach doesn’t just talk technique – he talks about joy, confidence, connection. And when you meet him, it’s easy to see why students gravitate to him. Charismatic, quick to laugh and radiating warmth, Rich is the kind of teacher who makes you believe not just that you can sing – but that you should.

Rich has launched Symons Studio, a new online singing platform aimed at making quality vocal coaching affordable and accessible to everyone. It’s a sleek, flexible subscription model but behind it is a very human story.

“I just wanted to help more people,” he says, from his home in Harpenden, Hertfordshire. “I reached my limit. I was teaching 50 lessons a week, running choirs – and still saying yes to more. This app is my way of saying yes to everyone, without breaking time.”

'It’s like Netflix for your voice' - Rich Symons

Rich’s journey to this point has been anything but linear. Born in Guildford, Surrey, he moved to Perth, Western Australia, at the age of eight – a sun-drenched shift that changed his world view but never dimmed his love for music. He started singing in choirs, performed in school plays and eventually found himself on opera stages around the world. “I first sang a solo with the West Australian Opera when I was 11,” he grins. “I peaked early!”

From there, he studied at the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, before moving to New York to complete a Master of Music at Mannes College. “That’s where I met Arthur Levy – my mentor, really. He didn’t just teach me how to sing. He taught me how to teach.”

Despite performances with English National Opera, Britten Sinfonia and Diva Opera, Rich’s heart was always in the teaching studio. “I don’t love the person I am when I’m performing,” he says. “But I love the person I am when I’m teaching. I love seeing someone discover something new in themselves.”

If launching a new business weren’t enough, Rich’s personal life is also singing a new tune. He recently married Katie and the two are expecting a daughter in August. “We’ve got a baby on the way, a business launch, a very full calendar,” he laughs. “It’s a lot. But it’s the best kind of chaos.

Rich Symons has launched Symons Studio, an online app for singing

“This house is noisy in the best way. Singing, laughter, calls with students – it’s a full life and I’m grateful for every bit of it.”

That sense of gratitude is baked into the very foundation of Symons Studio. “It’s built on collaboration,” Rich says. “Yes, my name’s on it, but this feels like a shared project – with my students, with my team, with everyone who’s ever encouraged me.”

The platform is more than just content – it’s community. Members get weekly training videos, targeted vocal fixes, access to group coaching calls and even downloadable tools like practice trackers and cheat sheets. “It’s like Netflix for your voice,” he says. “Only with a bit more soul.”

And though it's digital, it’s deeply human. Premium members can submit recordings for feedback from Rich himself – a personal touch most online platforms lack. “I never wanted this to be a faceless app. I want people to feel heard – literally and emotionally.”

Rich is quick to point out that singing is just the surface. “It’s not only about scales and breath control,” he says. “It’s about self-belief. I’ve had students who were too scared to walk into school – and now they’re performing in front of their peers. That’s what I’m proud of.”

He tells the story of a student who went from shy teenager to scholarship recipient at a top US conservatory. “But it’s not the scholarships or the TV appearances that matter most,” he says. “It’s the confidence, the joy, the spark that people find when they learn to love their voice.”

That’s the real power of Symons Studio: it meets people where they are and lifts them up. “You don’t have to be aiming for a career in music,” Rich says. “You just need the desire to find your sound.”

With a baby due in weeks and a global platform just launching, what’s next for Rich?

“Sleep,” he jokes. Then, more seriously: “I want this to grow into a hub. A real resource for schools, choirs, young singers. I want it to reach kids who can’t afford traditional lessons. I want it to spark confidence in a whole new generation.”

He’s not chasing stardom – he’s chasing connection. “At the heart of it, I just want to keep passing it on,” he says, taking a line from Alan Bennett’s The History Boys that’s stuck with him since childhood.

And as you listen to Rich talk – about love, learning, music and meaning – you realise that’s exactly what he’s doing.

Passing it on. One voice at a time.

For more information, visit https://symonsstudio.com/