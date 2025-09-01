The band come back together later this year in celebration of their 20th anniversary of their debut album.

Babyshambles are set to ride again in late 2025.

The group are set for 10 dates across the United Kingdom, celebrating the 20th anniversary of ‘Down in Albion.’

Here’s where you can catch Pete Doherty and the gang, and when you can pick up tickets for the upcoming tour.

After months of speculation, the rumours have now been confirmed: Babyshambles are making their long-awaited return to the stage, announcing their first live shows in eleven years.

The tour is a special celebration of the 20th anniversary of their seminal debut album, Down In Albion, and will see the band play ten dates this autumn and winter, taking them them through a host of venues that hold special significance for the band, including Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Norwich, Plymouth, and the legendary Brixton Academy in London.

For frontman Pete Doherty, the decision was a simple one. "It’s unfinished business and everywhere I go I get 'what’s happening with the ‘shambles'," he said. "It’s a no-brainer for me, a real desire to play some of them old tunes and have a little shindig.”

Bassist Drew McConnell added that the tour was a meaningful tribute. "The death of Patrick (Walden) made us determined that we have to tour now.”

The last time that the band performed live dates in the UK dates back to March 10 2014, according to Setlist.FM, when the band performed at the Roundhouse in London, and with Doherty having already hit the road with The Libertines throughout the year, the Babyshambles tour should once again be an exciting ode to the everlasting song-writing appeal Pete has become renowned for.

Where are Babyshambles touring in the UK in 2025?

The band are set to perform at the following venues on the following dates later this year:

November 14: The Nick Ryans LCR, Norwich

November 16: Brixton O2 Academy, London

November 26: O2 Academy, Birmingham

November 29: Mountford Hall, Liverpool

November 30: O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

December 2: O2 City Hall, Newcastle

December 4: O2 Academy, Glasgow

December 7: O2 Academy, Leeds

December 8: Rock City, Nottingham

December 10: Pavilions, Plymouth

When can I get tickets to see Babyshambles on their UK tour?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have access to O2 Priority or sign up to the artist pre-sale link will have first dibs on tickets when they go on sale on September 3 from 10am BST. For the London date, those who have Ticketmaster pre-sale access will be able to buy tickets from September 4 at 10am BST.

The remaining allocation of tickets will then go on general sale through Ticketmaster from 10am BST on September 5.

