With strong reviews on her UK tour so far, have we left it too late for last minute Billie Eilish tickets?

Music critics have been incredibly positive as Billie Eilish continues her UK tour this week.

Finishing up her dates in London, the singer is then heading to Manchester’s Co-op Live before finishing up dates in Dublin.

But what has the singer been performing on her tour, and are there still tickets left to see her ahead of her Manchester dates?

Billie Eilish’s HIT ME HARD AND SOFT UK tour has reached its halfway point, with the pop superstar finishing off her dates in London across the next two nights.

The ‘bad guy’ singer first rolled into the United Kingdom earlier this month (July 7 2025), kicking off her tour at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, before taking up her current residence at The O2 in London and reviews for her current tour have been pretty positive so far.

The Independent gave Eilish four stars out of give, stating that the production was “a testament to Eilish’s presence that the staging is so sparse, albeit visually striking. Strobe lights are working overtime: it’s Laser Quest on steroids…”

The Guardian, reviewing her tour openers in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, also have a strong four out of five star reviews, suggesting that “Eilish is the rare pop star just as interested in watching her audience perform, and it feels both intimate and combative to be looked at like that.”

The Arts Desk, in their strong review for Eilish’s The O2 shows, goes on to say that “Billie Eilish may be one of the biggest names in new music, but here at the O2 Arena, she’s just Billie – the one who stares deep into your soul, smiles at you like she knows your secrets, and shouts “I love you” like she means it. “You are seen, you are safe,” she tells us.

“We believe her. And judging by the thousands of utterly hysterical fans, heaving and shaking with sobs amidst their singing – mostly clad in jorts, sports vests and ties – the feeling is mutual.”

Where is Billie Eilish touring after her London shows?

Two more stops as part of the UK and Ireland HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tour; after wrapping things up in London, Eilish will be performing for four nights at Manchester’s Co-op Live, before heading over for two dates at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

What did Billie Eilish perform during her London shows?

Which one?

But in all seriousness, according to Setlist.FM, Eilish performed the following set at her most recent show at The O2 in London (July 14 2025).

A-Stage

CHIHIRO

LUNCH

NDA (Shortened)

Therefore I Am

WILDFLOWER

when the party's over

THE DINER

ilomilo

bad guy

THE GREATEST

Your Power

SKINNY

Moon River(Henry Mancini cover) (surprise cover song)

Bittersuite (Shortened)

bury a friend

Oxytocin

B-Stage

Guess (Charli xcx cover)

everything i wanted

A-Stage

BLUE

lovely / BLUE / ocean eyes

L'AMOUR DE MA VIE

What Was I Made For?

Happier Than Ever

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

BLUE (outro)

Are there still tickets left for any of her remaining UK tour dates?

As of writing, there are some resale tickets available directly through Ticketmaster, with her dates on July 22 and July 23 at the Co-op Live available - however, you are looking at paying the timely sum of £459.25 per ticket.

Have you seen Billie Eilish during one of her most recent UK tour dates, and do you think the resale price is still worth other fans paying to see her play? Let us know your thoughts or experiences by leaving a comment down below.