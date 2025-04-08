Black Mirror cast: who is returning for USS Callister: Into Infinity? Full cast
- Black Mirror season 7 releases on Netflix this week.
- It includes a sequel to the beloved episode USS Callister.
- But which actors are returning for the follow up?
More than seven years ago, Black Mirror shocked the world with one of its most terrifying and acclaimed episodes so far: USS Callister. It ended on an open note and it has left fans begging for a sequel ever since.
Charlie Brooker, the creator of Netflix’s dark, satirical anthology series, has finally heeded those calls and has returned to the well for a follow-up. It is set to be part of the show’s seventh series when it drops on Thursday (April 10).
Ahead of the launch of the new season, the episode titles and casts have been revealed for the six episodes. But who is coming back for the USS Callister sequel?
When is Black Mirror season 7 out?
Netflix will release the next series of the acclaimed anthology series on Thursday April 10. All episodes will drop at 8am GMT - and that includes USS Callister: Into Infinity.
Who is in the cast for USS Callister: Into Infinity?
All the way back in December 2017, Black Mirror wowed audiences with its first USS Callister episode. It included an incredible cast lead by Cristin Miloti and Jesse Plemons as the sinister Robert Daly.
The sequel will see plenty of the cast returning. Cristin Miloti is back as Nanette Cole and is joined by Jimmi Simpson as James Walton.
Billy Magnussen returns as Karl Plowman and Osu Ikhile returns to the role of Nate Packer. Milanka Brooks is back in the role of Elena Tulaska and Paul G. Raymond returns as Kabir Dudani.
Michaela Cole, who played Shania Lowry in USS Callister, is not among the cast confirmed for the episode. Jesse Plemons' character of Robert Daly died at the end of the original episode and Netflix did not say if he was returning in any way shape or form.
Another actor unlikely to return for the episode is Aaron Paul, who had a short vocal cameo at the end of USS Callister. He was part of the cast for Beyond the Sea in season six of Black Mirror.
Toby Haynes is returning to direct the episode, having been behind the camera for the origins. Charlie Brooker writes along with Bisha K. Ali, William Bridges, and Bekka Bowling.
What to expect from USS Callister: Into Infinity?
Netflix is unsurprisingly keeping its cards close to its chest when it comes to the highly anticipated sequel episode. But there is a brief synopsis which reads: “Robert Daly is dead, but now the crew of the USS Callister – led by Captain Nanette Cole – are stranded in an infinite virtual universe, fighting for survival against 30 million players.”
