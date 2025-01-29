Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Channel 4 has confirmed the cast for Brian and Maggie

Brian and Maggie starts on Channel 4 tonight.

It is from the writer of Sherwood and Quiz.

The show is based on a real-life TV interview from 1989.

A series dramatizing the last interview between Brian Walden and Margaret Thatcher is coming to Channel 4 this week. The two-part show will begin in just a couple of hours.

Brian and Maggie depicts the final TV interview of the soon-to-be-outgoing Prime Minister. The pair came together for a 45 minute sit down chat - little did they know they were about to embark on one of the most famous political exchanges of all time.

It sparked a series of events that culminated with the resignation of the Iron Lady. But who is in the cast?

Who is in the cast of Brian and Maggie?

The Channel 4 show boasts some impressive names that might seem plenty familiar to regular TV watchers. The main cast of course includes the actors playing the titular characters.

These are the actors in Brian and Maggie and which roles they play in the show:

Steve Coogan – Brian Walden

Harriet Walter – Margaret Thatcher

Paul Clayton – Bernard Ingham

Ross Armstrong – John Wakefield

Tom Mothersdale - David Cox

Emma Sidi – Sue Richardson

Karan Gill – Vinay Ahmed

Simon Paisley Day – Ian Gow

Paul Higgins – Geoffrey Howe

Nick Sampson – Alan Walters

Ivan Kaye – Nigel Lawson

James Fleet – Ronnie Millar

Victoria Evaristo – Pam

Veronique – Marcia Lecky

Oliver Devoti – Floor Manager

Dada Ashi – BAFTA Presenter

Harry Creffield – Children’s TV Clown

Where do you know Brian and Maggie actors from?

The two stars who play the titular roles should be very recognisable to regular TV watchers - even if they are under transformative costumes and makeup.

Steve Coogan - Brian Walden

Steve Coogan is best known for playing the role of Alan Partridge across multiple shows and even a film over the years. He started his career as a voice on Splitting Images in the 1980s and broke through on the satirical shows On The Hour and The Day Today in the early 1990s.

More recently he was nominated for a BAFTA for playing the role of Jimmy Saville in the 2023 series The Reckoning. You may also recognise him from The Trip series.

Harriet Walter - Margaret Thatcher

Playing the role of the Iron Lady herself is Harriet Walter. She has had a long career across film, TV and stage - and has received multiple Emmy nominations and a Tony nomination.

You may recognise Harriet from her role as Lady Caroline Collingwood in HBO’s Succession. She also played Deborah Welton in multiple episodes of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+.

She was also part of the cast for the return of Wolf Hall in late 2024 - playing Margaret Pole. And has had a main role in both series of Silo.

Do you remember watching this TV interview at the time?