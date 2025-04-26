Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plenty of audience favourites are back for BGT’s first semi-final 🚨

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is almost time for the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final of 2025.

ITV has confirmed the acts who will be competing this week.

But who are they and what can you expect?

Eight acts will be taking to the stage tonight for the first Britain’s Got Talent live semi-final of 2025. Having made it through the auditions, they will now have to impress the public to keep their dreams alive.

ITV has confirmed the start time for the first live show of 2025 - amid a twist to the schedule this season. The golden buzzer will also be making a surprise return and will shake-up how the semi-finals work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But who exactly will be performing in the first BGT semi-final? Here’s all you need to know:

Which acts are in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final today?

Glaswegian Vinnie McKee's rendition of The Proclaimers' '(I'm Gonna Be) 500 Miles' earned him a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell. The holiday park entertainer is a 10/1 shot for the title. | ITV

The live shows for 2025 will start with eight acts - and three of them got the golden buzzer during the auditions. The full list includes:

Akira

Auzzy Blood

Eden Choi

Heavysaurus

Linda Mudzenda (golden buzzer auditions)

Teddy Magic

The Blackouts (golden buzzer auditions)

Vinnie McKee (golden buzzer auditions)

BGT’s first live semi-final is due to begin at 7pm and it will last for just over two hours. It is scheduled to finish at approximately 9.05pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from the BGT live semi-final acts?

It might have been more than a few weeks since you last saw some of these acts during the audition stage, so you may want to be reminded of what to expect. Here’s what to expect:

Akira - novelty act

The 50-year-old from Tokyo, Japan is euphemistically described as a “novelty” or “variety” act and he left the judges rather stunned when he first took to the stage to perform in the auditions. He used a metal plate and other objects to conceal his “crown jewels” - I for one can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!

Auzzy Blood - sideshow performer

This performer from Las Vegas, USA, had Simon Cowell squirming during the audition stage. It is bound to be one that many viewers end up watching from between their hands.

Eden Choi - magic

The first of two magicians set to take the stage in the first of the live shows. Eden is from South Korea and his act had viewers 'questioning everything’ during the auditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavysaurus - band

Rock-and-Roll has never felt so prehistoric as when Heavysaurus took to the stage for the BGT auditions. The dinosaur-themed band comes from Finland and are sure to put on a memorable show.

Linda Mudzenda - singer

21-year-old Linda had to overcome her nerves during the auditions, but her soulful singing performance utterly wowed the judges. She got a golden buzzer and she will be looking to progress from the semi-final.

Teddy Magic - magic

The second magician on the night will be 8-year-old Teddy Magic. He impressed KSI during the auditions and even managed to make a bottle pop without appearing to touch it.

The Blackouts - dance

LED dance troupe The Blackouts put on a show that was unlike anything seen on BGT before during the auditions. They received a golden buzzer and will be aiming to impress again this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinnie McKee - singer

The final act of the first semi-final will be Glaswegian Vinnie McKee. He stunned with a rendition of a Proclaimers song in the auditions and got a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.