Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 7 finale will air on Channel 4 tonight (August 25). 📺

Channel 4 will broadcast the finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins tonight (August 25).

Series 7 will come to a conclusion in just a matter of hours.

But when exactly can you watch the episode on TV?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will conclude its latest season in just a matter of hours. The hit reality show has been airing on Channel 4 throughout August.

The seventh series finale will be broadcast this evening (August 25). The finalists were confirmed last night (August 24) as the challenges became even more brutal.

Channel 4 originally assembled 14 stars but just a handful remain at the pointy end of the competition. Remind yourself of what happened in last night’s episode here.

Fans were quick to take to social media to call for Simon Cowell to be signed up for a future season after he made a surprise appearance on Sunday. Find out why people think it would be “god-tier” TV.

Who is in the final of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins cast for 2025 | Channel 4

After the penultimate episode last night (August 24), all five remaining celebs made it through to the final stage of the competition. It means that the line-up for the last episode is as follows:

Troy Deeney - 35, ex-Premier League footballer

Bimini - 31, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star and DJ

Michaella McCollum - 30, one of the ‘Peru Two’

Lucy Spraggan - 32, musician and X-Factor star

Adam Collard - 28, reality TV star and Love Island contestant

Chief instructor Billy said: “This course is not an attendance course, the bar is set high and will not waiver. Every recruit is a volunteer who chose to step into our arena. Although many will start, very few will finish and even less will pass. This is not for the weak minded or faint hearted.”

The seventh episode of the series on Sunday night ended with all of the contestants being captured by the “hunter squad” and facing interrogation from experts in the field. It promises to be a gruelling conclusion to the process and will be can’t miss TV.

What time is Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins on tonight?

Channel 4 will once again be broadcasting the last episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins at 9pm. The final is set to run for an hour and will finish at approximately 10pm.

The preview for the last episode, via Radio Times , reads: “In the series finale, the remaining celebrity recruits are handed over to a team of interrogators for the most intense phase of selection.

“The recruits have been given a story to maintain in the event of capture and it's down to the interrogators to extract the truth using psychological and physical punishments to break the recruits' mental resolve and force a confession.”

If you can’t watch it live or have missed previous episodes in the season, it will be available on demand via Channel 4 (formerly All4/ 4oD). Eager fans who have a Channel 4+ subscription can watch the full season already.

