Channel 4 has picked up the rights to the U21 Euros.

England’s matches will be live on TV - as well as other games.

But how can you follow the tournament at home?

The best and brightest young footballers from across Europe will be competing for glory this summer. UEFA’s Under-21 tournament returns and is being held in Slovakia.

Lee Carsley has returned to the Young Lions after his caretaker spell in charge of the Three Lions and is looking to lead his side to victory once again. England are the reigning champions having lifted the title back in 2023.

But how can you follow the action at home this summer? Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch the U21 Euros on TV in the UK?

Lee Carsley, head coach of England U21s | Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Channel 4 has picked up the broadcast rights for the whole tournament in 2025 - having shown the 2023 final live. It includes all of England’s group games this month.

All of England U21’s matches will be live and exclusive on Channel 4 and another 15 matches will be shown live on 4Seven and other games will be available on Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube channel.

Lee Carsley said: “We are pleased Channel 4 will be broadcasting all of our games in Slovakia live this summer. The opportunity for our talented squad to play in a big tournament with fans able to watch back home will only add to what we hope will be another memorable UEFA U21 EURO campaign.

“We look forward to supporting Channel 4's coverage of another group of Young Lions looking to write their own history."

Channel 4’s Head of Sport Pete Andrews said: “The Young Lions have a squad brimming with talent and they’ve got a fantastic opportunity to bring home title number four, live on Channel 4. After bumper viewing figures for the last final we are now bringing the whole tournament to viewers for free across Channel 4, 4Seven and Channel 4 Sport YouTube.”

What time are the England games on TV?

The timings for the Young Lions group stage games for the 2025 U21 Euros have been confirmed by Channel 4. The defending champions kick-off their campaign today (June 12) against Czechia.

Coverage will begin on Channel 4 at 7.30pm - and has caused Taskmaster to be pushed back by an hour. Find out more here.

The Young Lions continue their group stage campaign on Sunday (June 15) against Slovenia. Channel 4’s coverage will start at 4.30pm and finish at 7.15pm.

For England’s final group stage game against Germany on Wednesday (June 18) the broadcast will be live from 7.30pm again. It is another evening match and coverage continues until 10.15pm.

