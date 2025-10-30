The open-air ice rink at Warwick Castle sits beneath the towers and turrets, making it one of the most scenic festive skating spots in the UK. | Merlin Entertainment

We’ve found the cheapest dates and family-friendly timings to enjoy Warwick Castle’s Light Trail, skating and Santa without paying peak prices

Warwick Castle might not be the first place that springs to mind when you’re looking for an affordable family evening out – especially at Christmas – but with a bit of forward planning, it can actually be a brilliant festive treat without the hefty price tag.

We’ve looked through the timings and ticket prices for this year’s Christmas at the Castle event and picked out the best-value options for local families who want to enjoy the lights, skating and maybe even meet Santa – all within a sensible budget.

Here’s what we found.

Evening fun after school – from just £32 for a family of four

The open-air ice rink at Warwick Castle runs into the evening, with slots from 1.15pm to 7.15pm – perfect for an affordable festive treat after school | Merlin Entertainments

If you’re based within an hour of Warwick (Coventry, Banbury, Solihull, Northampton, Stratford or Leamington, for starters), the best way to get the magic without the premium is to book an after-school skating slot or Light Trail ticket on a weekday.

Evening skating is available from 1.15pm through to 7.15pm, so a 5.15pm or 6.15pm slot is ideal after school. Weekday prices are just £8 per person (aged two and over), which means £32 total for a family of four – considerably cheaper than peak weekend prices of up to £22 per head.

You can check skating availability and book here.

When to do the Light Trail for less – and one special sensory-friendly night

The Light Trail at Warwick Castle is packed with photo moments like this – perfect for festive fun after school or on a winter weekend | Merlin Entertainments

The famous Warwick Castle Light Trail runs on most evenings and covers 64 acres of castle grounds lit up with projections, colour displays and seasonal music.

Fridays and weekends can be pricey (up to £23 per person), but there are plenty of midweek evening sessions at £17 per person, working out at £68 total for a family of four. Again, early December is your best bet before school holidays push prices higher.

There’s also a one-off sensory-friendly session on Monday 8 December, which offers a calmer experience – with static lights, no roaming characters and adapted sound. Tickets for that are also £17 per person and can be booked here.

What about meeting Santa?

The Stories with Santa experience at Warwick Castle includes a sit-down session with Father Christmas and a special gift for every child | Merlin Entertainments

The Stories with Santa experience is undeniably magical – families sit down for a 30-minute story session with Santa and Mrs Claus inside the castle, with each child receiving a gift and even a surprise for grown-ups. But it’s only available with a full-day castle entry ticket – and prices start at £29 per adult and at least £20 per child, even for babies.

If it’s part of your Christmas plans, it’s worth booking early to secure a weekday slot and avoid higher weekend prices. You can check prices and availability for castle entry and Santa here.

Want to make it extra special?

If you’re planning to go all out, the Santa Sleepover package lets you stay overnight at the castle with evening entertainment, breakfast, two-day entry – and a knock on the door from Santa’s elves the next morning.

It’s more expensive, but if you’re looking for a once-in-a-lifetime festive memory, this one might be worth the splurge.

Final tip?

Midweek evenings in late November and early December are your best friend. You’ll avoid the crowds, beat the price surge, and still get all the atmosphere – lights, skating, food stalls and that unbeatable castle setting.

You can find the best-value Warwick Castle Christmas tickets here.

