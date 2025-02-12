Meet the cast of Cobra Kai’s final season on Netflix 🥋

Cobra Kai features many returning actors from the Karate Kid films.

The cast of the show’s final season has been confirmed.

But where do you know them from?

Cobra Kai is about to return for its final ever episodes. After nearly seven years the Karate Kid sequel will come to an end with the characters returning to the Valley - where it all began.

Throughout its run, the Netflix series has seen actors from the 1980s film series return and resume iconic roles. But you might be wondering where else you know them from.

These are the actors who will appear in major roles throughout the final season of Cobra Kai. Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast for Cobra Kai season six?

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in Cobra Kai | Netflix

Netflix has confirmed the actors that are featured in season six of Cobra Kai. The release date and time for the last part has also been revealed.

Main cast

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Jacob Bertrand as Hawk

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Peyton List as Tory

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen

Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun

Griffin Santopietro as Anthony

Oona O’Brien as Devon

Recurring cast

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes

Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond "Stingray" Porter

Brandon H. Lee as Kwon Jae-Sung

Daniel Kim as Yoon Do-Jin

C. S. Lee as Master Kim Sun-Yung

Joe Seo as Kyler Park

Okea Eme-Akwari as Shawn Payne

Lewis Tan as Sensei Wolf

Patrick Luwis as Axel Kovačević

Rayna Vallandingham as Zara Malik

William Christopher Ford as Dennis

Where do you recognise Cobra Kai actors from?

Plenty of the cast of Cobra Kai are returning faces from the world of Cobra Kai. Ralph Macchio returns as Daniel LaRusso, while William Zabka is his former nemesis turned grudging friend Johnny Lawrence.

Old villains like Thomas Ian Griffith and Martin Kove are back as Terry Silver and John Kreese respectively. Sean Kanan resumed his role as Mike Barnes during the show’s run.

But where else have you seen them?

Ralph Macchio

Beyond obviously the Karate Kid films and later Cobra Kai, you may have seen Ralph in shows like Ugly Betty. He played Archie Rodriguez in that TV series.

William Zabka

Like Ralph, he is best known for his role in the Karate Kids films - and of course Cobra Kai. But he had a recurring role in How I Met Your Mother in its final season as a fictionalised version of himself.

Courtney Henggeler

You may recognise Courtney from her recurring role on Big Bang Theory. She played Sheldon’s twin sister Misty in multiple episodes throughout the long-running sitcom.

She also had a five episode role on the sitcom Mom. While also appearing in films like 2011’s Friends With Benefits.

Xolo Maridueña

Before starring in Cobra Kai, Xolo had a role on the TV series Parenthood. He played Victor Graham from 2012 to 2015.

He also had the lead role in the superhero movie Blue Beetle in 2023. He played the titular character.

Tanner Buchanan

Tanner also had TV experience before joining the cast of Cobra Kai. He played Leo Kirkman in Designated Survivor - which aired on Netflix in the UK.

Mary Mouser

Prior to joining Cobra Kai, Mary was already known from plenty of roles on TV. She had a recurring role as Kelly Gibbs on NCIS from 2005 to 2012.

She then had a main role as Lacey Fleming in the procedural series Body of Proof from 2011 to 2013 - and also appeared in Scandal.

Peyton List

Peyton started her acting career as a child - first with a minor role in the film 27 Dresses in 2008. She had her breakthrough role as Holly Hills in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series.

As well as playing Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai, Peyton has also appeared in such recent films as Valley Girl, (2020) Hubie Halloween (2020), Paper Spiders (2021), and The Inheritance (2024). Since 2023 she has also appeared in the Paramount Plus show School Spirits.

What do you think of the way Cobra Kai season six has been released?