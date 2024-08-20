Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take the hassle out of travelling to Creamfields North 2024 with our travel guide.

A busy weekend of music festival’s sees Creamfields North 2024 open it’s doors at Daresbury Estate this week (August 22 2024.)

Having already discussed what not to bring to the festival, now seems an ideal time to look at how to get to the festival site this year.

By train, by car and by taxi, these are your options for getting to Creamfields North 2024 this week.

So you’ve already taken a look at our guide about what not to bring to the festival this year, what you can bring to the campsite but not into the main arena and you’ve made your selections of who you want to see this year.

But have you decided upon how you’re planning on travelling to the festival this year?

For many the option of driving to Daresbury Estate might seem the easiest option, with the site heavily signposted upon nearing Cheshire, but there are some who might not have access to a car or just fancy the last leg of the trip either among other dance revellers or just a solemn trip in an Uber from a nearby train station.

Well, we have you covered there - alongside a look at what time the campsite and the main arena opens this year, so those of you with day tickets don’t turn up too early before your allowed entry into the festival site.

All information regarding the travel options is correct as of writing, however it would also pay to keep an eye on the Creamfields North 2024 website in the event of any last minute changes to their transport options and opening times - just in case.

What are the opening times for Creamfields North 2024?

Campsite

Access to the campsite for those holding weekend camping tickets takes place from 12pm on August 22 2024. The campsite will also be open for those arriving shortly after Thursday afternoon at 12pm on August 23 2024 and 10am on August 24 2024.

Day ticket holders

Day ticket holders will be able to enter the festival site’s main arena on August 23 2024 at 3pm, with the main arena opening for those people at 2pm on August 24 2024 and 12pm on August 25 2024.

Curfews

The main arena will close at 11:30pm on August 22 and 23 2024, then at 4:30am on August 24/25, before the final night draws to a close at the main arena at 11:30pm. Both the campsite and the car parks will also close at 12pm on August 26 2024 - you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay any longer at Daresbury Estate.

How do I get to Creamfields North 2024?

By car

Those planning on driving to Creamfields North 2024, the festival is located in Daresbury, Cheshire in the North West of England near to Liverpool and Manchester. The routes to the festival will be clearly signposted to help avoid traffic congestion and ensure everyone gets maximum time at the festival and minimum time on the motorway.

If you follow the dedicated festival signs to the festival you will get to the site quicker. The festival also advises drivers not to use sat-nav systems as there will be road closures in place around the festival site.

Standard, Bronze, Silver and Pre-Pitch customers should follow event signage for South Car Park, while All day ticket holders should follow signage for North Car Park and Dreamfields and Gold camping customers should follow signage for Dreamfields & Gold car park.

By train

The nearest train stations to the festival site are Runcorn Station, Warrington Central, Warrington Bank Quay and Liverpool Lime Street, all of which are connected to the main line and have shuttle buses operating to and from the site all day and night.

Runcorn doesn’t have any buses running to the site, only from the site upon leaving and Warrington, Liverpool and Manchester will have buses running to and from the site.

By shuttle

Shuttle buses will be running from Manchester, Runcorn, Widnes, Liverpool & Warrington with tickets set to cost £20 for an open return. Single tickets will cost £10 and will only be available to purchase from the bus station’s ticketing office.

When you are leaving the festival, if you have not pre-purchased your shuttle bus ticket, you can purchase one from the shuttle bus box office located next to the Bridge at the shuttle bus pick up point near to the North Entrance, where the shuttle buses will be departing from.

Runcorn & Widnes tickets can only be purchased from the festival shuttle bus box office – there is no pre-booking available for these destinations.

Please ensure you keep hold of your Shuttle Bus Ticket as you will need this for your return journey.

Shuttle service times

Liverpool

Depart from Liverpool – Creamfields Site

Thursday: 9:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Friday: 09:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Saturday: 09:00 – 18:00 frequent service

Sunday: 10:00 – 16:30 frequent service

Depart from Creamfields to Liverpool

Friday: 22:00 – 01:00 frequent service

Saturday: 22:00 – 05:00 frequent service

Sunday: 22:00 – 02:00 frequent service

Monday: 07:00 – 13:00 frequent service

Warrington

Depart from Warrington – Creamfields Site

Thursday: 10:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Friday: 10:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Saturday: 10:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Sunday: 10:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Depart from Creamfields Site – Warrington

Friday: 22:30 – 01:30 frequent service

Saturday: 22:00 – 05:00 frequent service

Sunday: 22:00 – 02:00 frequent service

Monday: 07:00 – 13:00 frequent service

Manchester

Those travelling to Creamfields North 2024 by car need to avoid Junction 10 and instead use Junctions 11 and 12 to get to the car parks and pick-up/drop-off point at the North Gate this year. | Creamfields

Depart from Manchester – Creamfields Site

Thursday: 09:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Friday: 09:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Saturday: 10:00 – 17:00 frequent service

Sunday: 10:00 – 16:00 frequent service

Depart from Creamfields Site – Manchester

Friday: 22:30 – 01:30 frequent service

Saturday: 22:00 – 05:00 frequent service

Sunday: 22:00 – 02:00 frequent service

Monday: 07:00 – 13:00 frequent service

By Uber or local taxi companies

However for those that don’t fancy taking a shuttle bus to Creamfields North 2024’s site and would rather the last leg be undertaken by Uber or private hire, the closest train station to the site would be Runcorn East looking at Google Maps..

From there, you can take a taxi to the North entrance, where the pick up and drop off location is situated this year. The cost of an Uber is currently around the £8 mark, however due to surge pricing that will inevitably occur, expect this to go up in price.

Last minute tickets to attend Creamfields North 2024 are still available now through Ticketmaster UK. For a chance to pick up a day ticket or to see what camping options are still available, don’t delay and visit the website today.