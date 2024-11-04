This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Chino Moreno and River Cuomo set to unite for 2025 UK performance 🎸

Deftones are set to perform in the United Kingdom in 2025 - their first UK show in three years.

The band will be joined by power-pop heavyweights Weezer and UK act High Vis as supports so far.

Here’s where Deftones are set to play, and how you can get tickets to avoid missing out the well-overdue return to the UK.

Deftones have announced that they are set for a long awaited return to the United Kingdom in 2025 - their first show in the country since 2022.

What’s more, the band are bringing with them one of power-pop’s most beloved acts, Weezer, alongside support from British hardcore act High Vis and more to be announced ahead of their set.

While many would be happy to perform at London’s The O2, Chino Moreno and company are instead set to bask outdoors, with their UK show set to take place at Crystal Palace Park, London, offering audiences an almost festival-like affair with their 2025 show.

Deftones have announced their first UK performance in three years as the group head to London in June 2025. | Clemente Ruiz

The band’s last UK performance saw them take over the O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 13 2022, shortly after performing at that year’s Download Festival only two days prior. The group were also invited to perform at Robert Smith’s Meltdown in 2018, owing to the influence The Cure has had on the band.

So when are Deftones heading to the United Kingdom and when can you get tickets to see the band’s long-awaited return to our shores?

When are Deftones performing in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Deftones will be performing at Crystal Palace Park, London, on June 29 2025.

When can I get tickets to see Deftones perform in the United Kingdom in 2025?

Presale tickets

Deftones will host an artist pre-sale on Wednesday 6 November starting at 9am through to Friday 8 November at 9am

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then commence on November 8 2024 through TIcketmaster UK.

What have Deftones been performing live recently?

We hope that the Deftones’ set in London in 2025 is similar to that they performed at their Dia De Los Deftones performance which took place on November 2 2024.

At that performance, the band played the following set (credit: Setlist.FM).

Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)

My Own Summer (Shove It)

Lhabia (first time since 2018)

Tempest

Swerve City

Beware

Beauty School (first time since 2018)

Diamond Eyes

Rx Queen

Rapture

Ghosts (Japan cover)

976-EVIL

Hexagram

Rosemary

Headup

Around the Fur

Rickets (first time since 2019)

Change (In the House of Flies)

Genesis

Are you a fan of Deftones or Weezer and looking forward to the pair of bands finally coming back to the United Kingdom in 2025? Let us know your thoughts about this concert announcement by leaving a comment down below.