Educating Yorkshire has already ‘moved’ viewers ‘to tears’ in its first episode 😭

Educating Yorkshire returned for a brand new series last night (August 31).

Viewers were ‘moved to tears’ by one of the students in episode one.

‘She’s a little superstar’ - one declared.

Educating Yorkshire has made its highly anticipated return to Channel 4. The hit documentary series is back at Thornhill Community Academy after more than a decade.

Film crews stepped back through the doors at the West Yorkshire school to meet a whole new generation of students - and teachers. The first episode aired on TV last night (August 31).

In just one episode, some of the students have already made a huge impression on viewers. Here’s all you need to know:

Educating Yorkshire audiences ‘moved to tears’ in episode 1

Screen grab from episode 1 of Educating Yorkshire 2025 | Channel 4

Returning to Thornhill Community Academy after more than a decade, the new series had much to live up to. The first edition of Educating Yorkshire had a massive impact when it first aired in autumn 2013 - and even got a follow-up episode in summer 2014.

However, already a few viewers have been “moved to tears” after just one episode. The show will be broadcast on Sunday nights on Channel 4, starting yesterday (August 31).

A viewer wrote: “Educating Yorkshire absolutely broke my heart when Amy said she couldn’t find anything positive to say about herself. I hope she realises she’s a beautiful soul & realises her worth.” One added: “I hope she realises that too.”

Another echoed: “This little lassie has me in tears. She’s a little superstar.” One concurred: “Totally choked up at this.”

A viewer wrote: “I'm in tears. Poor Riley and Amy. My heart breaks for them.”

Speaking about Amy, a viewer added: “In the first 15 minutes of Educating Yorkshire I’ve already worked out that she’s got lots to be very proud of.”

When is Educating Yorkshire next on TV?

The show will be airing weekly on Sunday nights on Channel 4. If you can’t watch it live, it will be available on catch-up via the broadcaster’s on-demand platform of the same name (formerly All4/ 4oD).

Educating Yorkshire will continue on Sunday, September 7. It will start at 8pm and the episode will last for approximately one hour, including adverts.

