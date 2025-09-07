Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams has a new coach - and a girls team for the first time 🚨📺

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Flintoff is back with another season of Field of Dreams.

The critically acclaimed series is “supersized” this time around.

But who is the new coach as a girl’s team is introduced.

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams is back for another series on the BBC. The critically acclaimed, Bafta nominated and RTS award winning show is about to start its third season.

Determined to prove that his previous success wasn’t a one off, having created a cricket team like no other in his hometown of Preston and taken them on a life changing tour to India, he's now set his sights on a much more ambitious plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddie wants to supersize the project right across the North West of England: He’ll attempt to form boys teams in Manchester and Liverpool while also attempting to create his first ever girls team in Blackpool at a club without any youth teams.

Can he prove his blueprint for a league of dreams can work against a backdrop of a lack of funding, uninspired teens and derelict cricket clubs?

When is the new season on TV?

L-R: Kate Cross, Carla, Madi, Milla, Summer, Mollie, Katie, Madi, Genna, Aimee, Matilda, Evie Freddie Flintoff, Kyle Hogg | BBC/South Shore/Lauren Hira

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams: Ultimate Team will return to our TV screens this evening (September 7). It is due to start at 8.10pm on BBC One/ HD and will be followed by King & Conqueror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. You can catch up on the previous seasons as well on the platform.

Who is the new coach on the show this year?

The new coach on Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams - Kate Cross | BBC

For the very first time, the BBC series is set to have a girls team. To help coach that side will be current England Women’s international player Kate Cross.

She joins the coaching team of Freddie Flintoff and former Lancashire fast bowler Kyle Hogg.

Kate said: “I was really excited when Fred called me to ask if I’d be willing to help. I had seen the first series and loved how much attention the series had gathered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Growing up playing cricket I know how vital the sport was in changing my life so to see the Preston lads getting that chance was great to watch. Initially I wasn’t too sure what to expect with the Southshore girls but I was excited to try and encourage some young girls to give cricket a go.”

She continued: “One of the biggest challenges we faced was getting the girls to understand that it was okay to fail at something that they were new to. It felt like they put so much pressure and expectation on themselves. Our job as coaches was to try and alleviate that pressure and make sure the girls had some fun.

“But when you broke through those moments and started to see the improvements it was amazing to see their faces when they did achieve something. From the first session we did to the last game we played the difference in their confidence was unrecognisable. And you could tell they all wanted to help each other get better which was a great to see.”

Kyle Hogg added: “Taking on three teams was a challenge, and being able to give them all the same experiences at once. And obviously we had a girls team, which we had never done before!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “Hopefully people will watch it and think 'I'd love to take my daughter to my local cricket club', because it looks like a great environment.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here