While for many the calendar adorning their wall might be counting down the days until Oasis perform at Heaton Park, there’s still a lot more left this year to add to it.
The North West of England before the end of 2024 is set to be treated by some more Britpop icons, with Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and James Walsh of Starsailor both performing solo shows in Stockport, while the more pop-music inclined will be no doubt looking forwards to Chappell Roan or Melanie Martinez to end the year with.
There’s also that long overdue The Jones Brothers show that was postponed earlier in the year, while music royalty in the form of Janet Jackson and those coming for the throne are just some of the high-profile events taking place in the area before the end of 2024.
So what are our picks? We’ve selected 19 shows coming to the area before the end of the year that might be worth your time before the inevitable budgeting for this year’s Christmas shop.
Many of the shows here have tickets available through Ticketmaster or Ticketweb, so if any of these pique your interest while you’re waiting for more Oasis tickets, take a look at our picks - we’re almost certain you won’t be waiting in a “digital queue.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.