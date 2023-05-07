The Great Birmingham Run Race Day is here - and as results come in we’ll keep you posted

The day of the Great Birmingham Run 2023 has finally arrived and thousands of runners have taken to the streets of the city. For friends and family watching on, it should also be a brilliant day.

The weather is set to be cloudy but dry as participants make their way around either the 10k or half marathon routes. Runners got underway this morning and results will continue to come in throughout the morning and afternoon.

Keeping tabs on the progress of yourself or of people you know are taking part in the events has never been easier. One of the best ways of doing so is by downloading the official Great Run phone app for android or apple.

Listed below are the results from both the 10k and half marathon events. The list will be updated as results come in.

Great Birmingham Run 10k results

Chris Thompson- 00:29:27

Kadar Omar- 00:29:34

Dean Williamson- 00:30:47

Sam Costley- 00:30:49

Jason Bennett- 00:31:08

Adam Baker- 00:31:20

Charlie Jones- 00:31:46

Lucas Damalix- 00:32:18

Alex Adams- 00:32:27

Jonathan Bradford- 00:32:30

Great Birmingham Run Half Marathon results

Omar Ahmed- 01:05:23

Jack Shayler- 01:07:50

Edward Diamond- 01:09:28

Sandeep Dhami- 01:10:21

Matthew Edwards- 01:11:50

Rob Michaelson-Yeates- 01:11:50

Ed Blythman- 01:12:54

Narayan Sondhi- 01:13:12

Jake Williamson- 01:14:26

Aron Stoker- 01:14:38

Junior Great Birmingham Run 2023

Jayden Burdish- 00:08:47

Elliot Dawlatly- 00:08:49

Ollie Knight- 00:08:56

Lucy Hellingsworth- 00:08:57

Josh Taylor- 00:09:08

Sebastian Stendall- 00:09:11

Lucy Hillary- 00:09:13

Mati Stendall- 00:09:50

Alba Smith-Pena- 00:09:50

Seb Horton- 00:09:59