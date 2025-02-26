This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hampton Court Palace Festival today revealed three more artists performing at this year’s event.

Tom Jones, Gary Barlow and 10cc will now be joining the programme taking place in July 2025.

They join already confirmed artists Chaka Khan, Rag’n’Bone Man and Elbow.

Returning to the festival as part of his ‘Defy Explanation’ tour, Tom Jones will once again bring his powerhouse vocals to the iconic venue on Friday 13 June. With a career spanning over five decades, 100 million records sold, and 36 UK Top 40 hits, the legendary performer will deliver a set packed with timeless classics alongside acclaimed material from his recent albums.

Making their Hampton Court Palace Festival debut, 10cc will take the stage on Tuesday 17 June. Known for their pioneering sound and masterful musicianship, the band has been captivating audiences for over 50 years. Fans can expect an unforgettable performance featuring hits like I’m Not in Love.

Sir Tom Jones has been announced as one of three new acts performing at Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Also returning to the festival is celebrated singer-songwriter Gary Barlow , who will perform on Thursday 19 June. As the creative force behind Take That, Barlow has won eight BRIT Awards and sold over 45 million records. Alongside his band’s success, he has also released six solo albums and worked with music legends such as Dame Shirley Bassey, Sir Elton John, and Robbie Williams.

This year’s festival also boasts an incredible line-up including Chaka Khan , James , Rag’n’Bone Man , Bananarama, and Elbow, along with a special live edition of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Who is performing at Hampton Court Palace Festival 2025?

All information is correct as of writing:

June 11 2025: James

June 12 2025: Rag’n’Bone Man

June 13 2025: Tom Jones

June 14 2025: Bananarama

June 15 2025: The Good, The Bad & The Rugby

June 17 2025: 10cc

June 17 2025: Chaka Khan

June 19 2025: Gary Barlow

June 20 2025: Elbow

June 21 2025: Elbow

Where can I get tickets to attend Hampton Court Festival 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale tickets are set to go on sale through the official Hampton Court Festival 2025 website from February 27 2025.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales for the new additions to Hampton Court Festival 2025 will go on sale through Ticketmaster from February 28 2025 .

