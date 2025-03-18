Happy Gilmore 2’s release date has been confirmed by Netflix ⛳

Happy Gilmore 2 is coming to Netflix in 2025.

Adam Sandler returns to the golf course for this highly anticipated sequel.

But when will the film be released?

Netflix has confirmed the tee time for Happy Gilmore 2. The highly anticipated sequel is set to arrive on streaming in the summer.

Adam Sandler is returning to his iconic role as golfer Happy Gilmore. He will be joined by plenty of familiar faces as well as lots of new ones - including Travis Kelce and pop star Bad Bunny.

But when will Happy Gilmore be released on Netflix? Here’s all you need to know:

Netflix announces Happy Gilmore 2 release date

Adam Sandler as Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2 | Courtesy of Netflix

The highly anticipated comedy sequel is set to arrive on streaming on July 25. It arrives almost 30 years after the original scored a hole in one in cinemas.

Users can expect the film to be released at 12am PT/ 3am ET and 8am GMT on that date.

Adam Sandler returns in Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

As well as confirming the release date for the long-awaited sequel, Netflix has also dropped a trailer. It gives fans a look at what to expect from Happy Gilmore 2.

We have embedded the trailer just below, but please give it a moment to load in. Our websites can be slow, so have a little patience.

The trailer shows Happy Gilmore picking up a club again after many years away from the golf course. It features plenty of big name cameos from professional golfers like Rory McIlroy.

He also jokes about having to update his happy place to something a “little more age appropriate”. The trailer doesn’t give away too much - unlike many modern teasers.

Who is in the cast of Happy Gilmore 2?

Adam Sandler returns as Happy Gilmore while Julie Bowden returns as his love interest from the first film Virginia Vent. Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert, and Ben Stiller are also returning.

Pop star Bad Bunny is playing Happy Gilmore’s caddie in the new film, while Kym Whitley has joined the cast as Bessie. Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi, Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie, and Nick Swardson have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Travis Kelce and Eminem are also set to make cameo appearances in the movie. While professional golfers Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, Corey Pavin, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino (who also appeared in the first film), and Will Zalatoris will all feature.

