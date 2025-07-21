Karen Pirie is back with plenty of new faces for its second season on ITV 📺

Karen Pirie has returned for season 2 on ITV.

The full cast for the first episode has been confirmed.

But where do you know the actors from?

After almost three years, Karen Pirie has returned with a brand new series. The crime show is back with another run of feature length mysteries on ITV.

The show, starring Lauren Lyle as the titular detective, tackles cold cases and is based on a series of novels by Val McDermid. Plenty of familiar faces are back for season two and they are joined by a few new ones.

Karen Pirie’s second series began on ITV yesterday (July 20) and will air weekly on Sunday nights. It will have three episodes in total - and the full season is already available on ITVX, if you can’t wait for more.

But who are the actors playing the main roles in the crime series? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in the cast of Karen Pirie season 2?

Thoren Ferguson as DI Anderson in Karen Pirie season 2 | ITV

Lauren Lyle is back to play the titular character in the crime series once again. Speaking about the show to The Independent, she said: “Some people think ‘ITV detective’, and go to watch it and they’re like, ‘Woah. It’s so not what I expected it to be.’ And I love that.”

She explained that the show has “alerted my eyes to the way that we use the death of women for entertainment”. Lauren added: “With this show, I feel like we’ve been so aware not to do that.”

The cast for the ITV show includes:

Lauren Lyle - DI Karen Pirie

DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray - Chris Jenks

DS Phil Parhatka - Zach Wyatt

River Wilde - Emer Kenny

DCS Simon Lees - Steve John Shepherd

DI Anderson - Thoren Ferguson

Isla - Saskia Ashdown

Catriona - Julia Brown

Sir Broderick Grant - James Cosmo

Lady Mary Grant - Frances Tomelty

Fergus Sinclair - John Michie

Bel Richmond - Rakhee Thakrar

Who is new to cast for Karen Pirie season 2?

Returning faces like Lauren Lyle and Zach Wyatt are joined by plenty of new actors in the latest season. It includes Saskia Ashdown who plays Isla in series 2 - who is described by ITV as an “ambitious newcomer” who is planted by DCS Lee (Steve John Shepherd).

The majority of the new faces are linked to the season’s cold case involving the disappearance of Catriona (Julia Brown) and Adam Grant back in 1984. James Cosmo and Frances Tomelty play Cat’s father (Sir Broderick) and mother (Lady Mary), while John Michie plays Adam’s father Fergus Sinclair.

Where do you know Karen Pirie cast from?

Outside of her work as Karen Pirie, Lauren Lyle is known for playing the role of Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in Outlander. The character appeared in 25 episodes from series 3 to 6.

Lauren also played Jade Antoniak in the first series of BBC’s Vigil back in 2021. Most recently she had a role in Netflix’s Toxic Town - as Dani Holliday - and also The Bombing of Pan Am 103 where she played June McCusker.

