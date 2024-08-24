Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

LCD Soundsystem, Pixies and Jai Paul kicked off the second weekend of All Points East in Victoria Park delivering thrilling performances.

Friday at All Points East festival in Victoria Park was packed with a very millennial/ Gen X crowd all coming to see the legendary electronic rock band LCD Soundsystem.

After a few days of rain, the sun finally shone on the iconic east London park to kick off the second weekend of the iconic music festival.

LCD Soundsystem followed Kaytranda, Loyle Carner and Mitski in headlining this year’s All Points East, leading a day supported by Pixies, Jai Paul, Floating Points and The Kills.

The celebrated New York group previously headlined the festival in 2018 and their return to Victoria Park was a triumph amongst fans.

LCD Soundsystem perform at All Points East | Phoebe Fox

Led by James Murphy, the electronic rockers took us through a catalogue of their greatest hits from “Losing My Edge” to “I Can Change”.

Friday night’s gig came at a particularly emotional time for the band as Murphy paid tribute to New York restaurateur and his longtime friend Justin Chearno.

Before dedicating a heartfelt performance of “Someone Great”, to his late friend, Murphy said: ‘‘Yesterday, we lost a very dear friend of ours, Justin Chearno. We’re all fucking destroyed. We’re trying our best. We love him and miss him. This sucks. Thank you for being here and being a part of it.’’

And, later, a tender moment came as Murphy put his arm around keyboardist Nancy Whang as ‘Dance Yrself Clean’ drew to a close.

Another highlight for me was their rendition of “New York, I Love You but You’re Bringing Me Down”, which felt especially poignant given their sad news.

To finish their set on a high, the band performed their beloved hit “All My Friends”, which saw thousands of fans dancing along to the beat of the familiar piano motif.

This song feels like the anthem for every festival, as that’s what it's all about feeling the joy of live music surrounded by good friends.

LCD Soundsystem’s set gave fans the nostalgia hit they were seeking, with the perfect combination of dance hits mixed with soulful numbers.

LCD Soundsystem setlist at All Points East, Victoria Park (August 23)

Us v Them

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Tonite

Oh Baby

I Can Change (with "Radioactivity" by Kraftwerk snippet)

Yr City's a Sucker

Get Innocuous!

Someone Great (Dedicated to Justin Chearno and includes a snippet of "Your Silent Face" by New Order to transition)

Losing My Edge (including snippets of "Ghost Rider" by Suicide, "Robot Rock" by Daft Punk and "Don't Go" by Yazoo)

Home

Jump Into the Fire (Harry Nilsson cover)

Dance Yrself Clean

New York, I Love You But You're Bringing Me Down

All My Friends

Pixies performing at All Points East | Ray Hill

Pixies

Having been a huge Pixies fan for years I was thrilled to be able to see the legendary group live for the first time and they did not disappoint.

For a supporting act, the Boston rock group drew a similar crowd to headliners LCD Soundsystem, performing a crowd pleasing catalogue of hits on the East Stage.

Black Francis, led the group through a legendary set which included hits like “Monkey Gone To Heaven’”, the lurid lyrical sleaze of ‘“Hey’, and the shiny 60s pop-bop of “Here Comes Your Man”.

As dry ice rose from the stage, the crowd squealed with excitement as the group performed a scintillating rendition of ‘‘Where Is My Mind?”. Seeing this song performed live made the hairs stand on the back of my arms.

Francis’s raspy lyrics coupled with Emma Richardson’s heavy bass sent shockwaves through the crowd. What a time to be alive!

Jai Paul

Despite being on the modern pop scene for the last 15 years I was unfamiliar with Jai Paul’s music so I was curious to check out his set on the West Stage.

The Harrow-born artist delivered an eclectic set of funk, dance and electro supported by a versatile live band.

The 35-year-old performed a cover of Jennifer Paige’s late-90s pop tune “Crush”, and his own hits including “BTSTU” and “Jasmine”.

Thrilled to be in his home city, Jai Paul told the crowd, “My parents are here as well”. He closed his set with “Str8 Outta Mumbai”.