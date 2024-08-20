It wouldn’t be a music festival without an array of merchandise on offer from the talent performing - at this year at Leeds Festival 2024, it’s no exception.

As the campsite prepapres for revellers to make the trip from those attendee’s respective locations, so too are those helming the merchandise stalls that will be dotted around the main arena and campsites this year - which you can find by downloading this handy Leeds Festival 2024 site map, or by downloading the official Leeds Festival 2024 app for Android or iPhone this year.

These are just some of the options that we think are available this year, based on the artist’s recent tours of Europe and what is on offer through their official merchandise pages, so don’t take this as gospel - take this as an indicator what “might” be available this year, though we’re all hoping that Lana Del Rey’s array of merchandise will be available in full force.

So, before the festivities begin, what merchandise from some of this year’s biggest acts could be for sale at Bramham Park during Leeds Festival 2024?

1 . Liam Gallagher Some of the options that could be available at Leeds Festival 2024 regarding Liam Gallagher merchandise include two variants of the "LGDM30" t-shirts.

2 . 21 Savage 21 Savage could have an assortment of merchandise including the "Eagle" motif long sleeve jumper with print on the left arm.

3 . Barry Can't Swim Just the one shirt we can see from Barry Can't Swim's merchandise page, but for those who can't wait - it's being bundled with a series of physical music packages on his official website.