Bring Me The Horizon close out this year’s Leeds Festival, but is there one final clash to contend with today at Bramham Park?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things are about to end with a bang rather than a whimper at Bramham Park this evening.

Bring Me The Horizon are set to headline the main stage, while the likes of Limp Bizkit and Enter Shikari are also set to perform later today.

Here’s your set time and stage clashes ahead of your final day at Leeds Festival this year.

Good morning, campers, and congratulations – you have made it to the final day at Leeds Festival for another year.

Things are certainly not going out with a whimper this evening, though, with your headline act Bring Me The Horizon taking to the main stage shortly after sets from Limp Bizkit, Enter Shikari, and Lambrini Girls. Elsewhere, Becky Hill closes out the Chevron Stage this year, while Snow Strippers and Bilmuri are set to finish up proceedings on the Festival Republic Stage for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One certainly not to miss out on, if you have the time, is today’s BBC Introducing Stage headliner, Nxdia, known for their unique sound that blends vulnerable, introspective lyrics with modern production and often incorporates both English and Arabic, and from our estimates, not a stage clash for them in sight... for now...

So, for one final time this year, let’s take a look at the set-times and stage clashes that are taking place on Leeds Festival Sunday.

Leeds Festival 2025 - set times and stages for Sunday August 24

All information is correct as of writing

Bring Me The Horizon and Enter Shikari provide a cacophony of main stage noise on the final evening of Leeds Festival 2025. | Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

Main Stage

12:00 - 12:30: VOILA

12:45 - 13:15: Lambrini Girls

13:35 - 14:05: South Arcade

14:25 - 15:05: Good Neighbours

15:25 - 16:10: Royal Otis

16:40 - 17:30: Conan Gray

18:00 - 18:50: Enter Shikari

19:25 - 20:25: Limp Bizkit

21:20 - 22:50: Bring Me The Horizon

Chevron Stage

12:00 - 12:25: James and the Cold Gun

12:35 - 13:00: Blanco

13:15 - 13:45: Issey Cross

13:55 - 14:25: Pozer

14:45 - 15:45: Example

16:05 - 16:45: Pale Waves

17:10 - 17:50: Bakar

18:15 - 19:00: Wunderhourse

19:10 - 19:50: Jazzy

20:20 - 21:20: Becky Hill

Festival Republic Stage

12:00 - 12:30: Sunday (1994)

12:50 - 13:20: Rifle

13:40 - 14:10: Mouth Culture

14:30 - 15:00: Origami Angel

15:20 - 15:50: Ecca Vandal

16:10 - 16:40: Vlure

17:00 - 17:30: Balming Tiger

18:50 - 19:25: Bilmuri

20:40 - 21:20: Snow Strippers

BBC Introducing Stage

12:00 - 12:25: Mudi Sama

12:55 - 13:20: Keo

13:50 - 14:15: Eville

14:45 - 15:10: Finn Forster

16:35 - 17:00: V.I.C

17:30 - 17:55: Lleo

18:25 - 18:50: The Pill

19:20 - 19:45: unpeople

20:15 - 20:40: Nxdia

Reload Stage

14:00 - 15:30: Megan Wroe

15:30 - 17:00: Tomike

17:00 - 18:30: Gee Lee

18:30 - 20:00: Omar +

20:00 - 21:30: Bushbaby

21:30 - 23:00: DJ JACKUM

LS23

22:00 - 23:15: Auramatic

23:15 - 00:30: n4tee

00:30 - 02:00: MPH

02:00 - 03:00: [IVY]

Reload After Hours

23:00 - 00:30: Jeremiah Asiamah

00:30 - 03:00: DJ Battle

Piccadilly Party

22:00 - 23:00: Beefy Melons

23:00 - 00:00: Louis Panchout

00:00 - 01:00: UPRAWR

01:00 - 02:00: DOKTORED

02:00 - 03:00: Rachel Hume

03:00 - 04:00: HOLLAND

04:00 - 06:00: Singalong with Piccadilly

What set clashes are taking place today at Leeds Festival?

No huge set clashes for your final day at Leeds Festival this year, but there are some significant overlaps that you might want to address before making your final decision on what to watch today. Here’s what is set to clash on Leeds Festival Sunday:

21:20 - 22:50 : Bring Me The Horizon (Main Stage) vs. DJ JACKUM (Reload Stage)

: Bring Me The Horizon (Main Stage) vs. DJ JACKUM (Reload Stage) 19:25 - 20:25 : Limp Bizkit (Main Stage) vs. Becky Hill (Chevron Stage) vs. Bushbaby (Reload Stage)

: Limp Bizkit (Main Stage) vs. Becky Hill (Chevron Stage) vs. Bushbaby (Reload Stage) 16:40 - 17:30 : Conan Gray (Main Stage) vs. Bakar (Chevron Stage) vs. Gee Lee (Reload Stage)

: Conan Gray (Main Stage) vs. Bakar (Chevron Stage) vs. Gee Lee (Reload Stage) 15:25 - 16:10: Royal Otis (Main Stage) vs. Example (Chevron Stage) vs. Tomike (Reload Stage) vs. Vlure (Festival Republic Stage)

Tickets of the week: Biffy Clyro VIP packages and tour dates for 2026 now available (aff) £ 80.00 Buy now Buy now Scottish rock giants Biffy Clyro are hitting the road in 2026 with a major UK and European tour—and VIP and hospitality tickets are now on sale. Seat Unique is offering exclusive packages including premium seating, lounge access and fast-track entry, while general admission tickets are available via Ticketmaster. Whether you’re after the five-star experience or just want to see the band live, there are options to suit every fan. Book your VIP tickets through Seat Unique Get general admission tickets at Ticketmaster