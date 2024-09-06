Linkin Park London O2 Arena: What time do tickets go on sale?
London’s O2 Arena will host rock legends Linkin Park at the end of the month (September 24) as they bring their From Zero World Tour to the capital.
Their latest string of shows is named after the band’s upcoming eighth studio album which will be released in November.
Linkin Park is no stranger to London’s O2 Arena having performed at the venue a few times over the years.
The band’s last performance there was in 2017 in honour of their seventh studio album One More Light.
Here’s everything fans wanting to see Linkin Park’s in London need to know about bagging presale tickets and what time they go on sale.
What time do tickets for Linkin Park’s London O2 Arena concert go on sale?
There will be a few presale events next week for Linkin Park underground members with a valid passport plus membership before tickets go on general sale on Friday (September 13) at 10am.
Legacy members who became a Linkin Park underground member with a valid passport plus membership before August 24 will have presale access first. The LPU Legacy Presale will start at 10am next Thursday (September 12).
Fans who buy passport plus memberships after September 5 will also be able to access a presale slightly later on Thursday. The LPU Passport Plus Presale will instead start at 12pm.
Linkin Park tickets will be available on Ticketmaster for both presales and the general sale.
