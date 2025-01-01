London fireworks light up the sky above the River Thames in dazzling aerial footage

By Jessica Martin
1st Jan 2025, 12:16pm
Aerial footage, recorded from a police helicopter, gives a unique look at London’s New Year fireworks display.

Incredible aerial footage shows London's New Year fireworks from the sky.

The video was recorded from a police helicopter flying nearby the display.

Fireworks lit up the sky above the River Thames to music from Sir Elton John, One Direction and Charli XCX.

Fireworks light up the London sky to welcome 2025.
Fireworks light up the London sky to welcome 2025. | National Police Air Service London

The 11-minute display included a message from Paddington Bear: “As we enter a new year, I always remember what Mrs Brown says, ‘In London, everyone is different, but that means anyone can fit in.’ I think she must be right because although I don't look like anyone else, I really do feel at home Happy New Year, love from Paddington.”

Paris, Berlin, Rome and Athens also welcomed 2025 with colourful firework and light displays.

