London fireworks light up the sky above the River Thames in dazzling aerial footage
The video was recorded from a police helicopter flying nearby the display.
Fireworks lit up the sky above the River Thames to music from Sir Elton John, One Direction and Charli XCX.
The 11-minute display included a message from Paddington Bear: “As we enter a new year, I always remember what Mrs Brown says, ‘In London, everyone is different, but that means anyone can fit in.’ I think she must be right because although I don't look like anyone else, I really do feel at home Happy New Year, love from Paddington.”
