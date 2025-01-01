Aerial footage, recorded from a police helicopter, gives a unique look at London’s New Year fireworks display.

The 11-minute display included a message from Paddington Bear: “As we enter a new year, I always remember what Mrs Brown says, ‘In London, everyone is different, but that means anyone can fit in.’ I think she must be right because although I don't look like anyone else, I really do feel at home Happy New Year, love from Paddington.”