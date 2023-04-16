The 2023 Manchester Marathon takes place today - here we’ll be publishing all the results as they come in.

For thousands of participants, the big day is finally here. The 2023 Manchester Marathon got underway today, taking over the streets of the city and parts of Greater Manchester.

Roads will be closed and alternative transport arrangements will be required on what is sure to be a special day. The route passes a number of famous Manchester landmarks including the Old Trafford football ground as it works its way through Chorlton, Hulme, Old Trafford, Stretford, Sale, Timperley, Altrincham, Urmston, Salford, and Manchester City Centre before finishing up at Old Trafford cricket ground.

What is billed as the UK’s "fastest, flattest and friendliest major marathon" offers prizes ranging from £750 for the male and female finishing first through to a £100 gift to those making it into 10th place.

The end goal of many runners will be to beat a previous record time, or maybe they will be hoping to just make it round at a half decent speed. Attention will, in either instance, soon turn to results once they cross the finish line.

Whether you are taking part, spectating from the sidelines or unable to catch the live stream on Manchester Marathon’s YouTube channel for any other reason, we will be updating the results here as they come in. Thanks to Charlotte Hall for the video report.

Manchester Marathon 2023 start times

Full results from 2023 Manchester Marathon

The results of the Manchester Marathon 2023 will be added here as they come in. This includes results of the elite races.

For the full list of each and every participant in the 2023 Manchester Marathon visit the offical website of the event.

Wheelchair Marathon

In the Wheelchair Marathon, Bret Crossley finished first in 01:49:39. He was followed by Tiaan Bosch in 01:56:51 and Matthew Clarke in 01:59:13.

Marathon

Ignas Brasevicius- 02:16:27

Kieran Walker- 02:17:30

Ollie Lockley- 02:20:47

Lewis Gamble-Thomspon- 02:23:59

John Birch- 02:24:33

Jack Nixon- 02:25:12

Jack Bancroft- 02:25:30

Nigel Hockin- 02:25:55

Jay Ferns- 02:26:42

William Mackay- 02:27:11

Two leg relay

Tank Tastic- 02:12:43

Green Team- 02:43:13

Almost Matthletes- 02:47:17

Fenwick Striders A- 02:53:35

Matchy Matchy- 02:57:56

Salt n’ Peps- 02:58:28

Liz and Diego- 03:09:20

Four leg relay

ITFs- 11:59:13

Lymm Runners- 02:57:07

Simon Foulkes- 03:02:23

Camberwell Running Club- 03:05:38

4 Legs VERY Good- 03:08:23

Ninja Cows- 03:09:19

Adidas Individual

Max Dillon- 02:31:23

Jason Kelly- 02:35: 34

Jon Regan- 02:40:00

Finlay McAndrew- 02:41:56

Kieran Reay- 02:44:37

Sergio Turull Serratossa- 02:44:49

Alexander Dinsmore- 02:48:09

Joseph Marley- 02:53:13

Richard Lawrence- 02:53:28

Rikki De Louche- 02:54:43

Adidas two leg relay

Adidas four leg relay