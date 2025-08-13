MasterChef UK is back with another set of heats - but who will feature? 📺

MasterChef UK continues this week on BBC.

Series 21 is being broadcast - despite presenters being sacked.

But who are the contestants in the heats this week?

MasterChef UK will be welcoming a new batch of contestants into the kitchen this week. Two more heats are set to take place over the coming days.

The BBC has pressed ahead with airing the season, which was filmed last year, despite sacking both of the presenters. The broadcaster described it as not an “easy decision” but wanted to highlight the amateur chefs who took part in the series.

But who are the contestants taking part in the heats this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Who are the presenters - and why are they still on it?

John Torode with Masterchef partner Gregg Wallace who were both sacked from the programme | BBC

Gregg Wallace and John Torode are the presenters on the latest season of MasterChef. The duo had hosted it since the show returned in the 2000s.

Both were sacked by the BBC after separate internal investigations, it was announced in July. The latest season was filmed last year, prior to the allegations being made, which is why they feature.

Gregg and John will not feature in future full seasons of the show. A spokesperson for the BBC said: “MasterChef is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the amateur chefs taking part.

“The focus of it has always been their skill and their journey. This has not been an easy decision in the circumstances and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

MasterChef UK Heat 4 | BBC

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.

“However, we believe that broadcasting this series is the right thing to do for these cooks who have given so much to the process. We want them to be properly recognised and give the audience the choice to watch the series.”

Who is on MasterChef UK this week?

MasterChef UK 2025 Heat 3 | BBC

The show will be back for its latest season from tonight (August 13). It will be broadcast on BBC One at 8pm with three episodes set to air each week - Wednesday to Friday.

All three episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer on Wednesdays, it has been confirmed. The amateur chefs competing in the first set of heats have been revealed.

Heat 3

Aileen - 51, school admission assistant

Hazel - 32, home maker

Marcella - 39, global development director

Sam - 28, vocational trainer

Trevor - 50, project manager

Heat 4

Emily - 50, advanced podiatrist

Fay - 31, financial management consultant

Gabriel - 29, personal trainer

Mickaël - 46, teacher

Nick - 39, personal carer

Peter - 45, floor fitter

How many people make it to the quarter-finals?

The amateur cooks who take part in the heats will be hoping to make it all the way to the quarter-finals on Friday (August 15). Just three of the chefs from each heat will make it through to the next round - with six facing the critics at the end of the week.

The best chefs from the quarter-finals will make it through to the MasterChef semi-finals and will return later in the season. During the early weeks of the competition, it will follow the format of heat, heat, and then quarter-final.

