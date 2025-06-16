Murder 24/7 returns to TV after a five-year break 🚨

BBC’s documentary series Murder 24/7 is back.

The second season is set to begin on TV this evening.

But how can you watch the latest episodes?

A ‘compelling’ documentary series charting a murder investigation from the first 999 call to conviction will return to our screens tonight. Murder 24/7 returns with brand new episodes this week.

The first of a batch of three will be broadcast by the BBC this evening - with more to come the following week. It comes more than five years after the first season first aired.

But how can you watch the latest season? Here’s all you need to know:

When does Murder 24/7 series 2 start?

Murder 24/7 series 2 | BBC

The show, which first aired across two weeks in February and March 2020, returns after more than half a decade away from the small screen. The first episode of series two will be broadcast tonight (June 16) with two more episodes following on Tuesday (June 17) and Wednesday (June 18).

Further episodes will be broadcast the following week, according to the schedule. The first three episodes are available to watch already on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Murder 24/7 series 2?

BBC’s documentary series - labelled as ‘compelling’ by Radio Times - will be broadcast on BBC Two and iPlayer. Three episodes will become available each Monday, while they will air nightly on terrestrial TV.

Murder 24/7 will start at 9pm on BBC Two and episodes last for an hour. The timings are the same for June 16, 17 and 18.

What to expect from Murder 24/7

Speaking ahead of the show’s return, executive producer Colin Barr said: “Like the first series, series 2 of Murder 24/7 witnesses first-hand the extraordinary pace and complexity of a murder investigation and the challenges faced by those whose job is to solve the most serious crime.

“Through multiple cases and multiple perspectives, I hope viewers are given a powerful lens on the most pressing social issues: gang violence, toxic masculinity, mental health, and addiction.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries, added: "I'm pleased that Murder 24/7 is returning to BBC Two and iPlayer. The first series was the highest rated new Factual series in 2020 for young audiences and I hope viewers will once again find a fascination in the complex and specialist work of the dedicated teams solving the cases and bringing justice to victims.”

