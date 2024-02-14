Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pop-punk superstar Avril Lavigne has been revealed as the latest act to play at Bedford Summer Sessions this year.

Lavigne, who will headline Bedford Park on Saturday, June 29, joins acts including Tom Jones, James, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jess Glynne and DJ Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics who are all set to play gigs in the town.

Aged 17, Lavigne became the youngest female solo artist to hit the Number One slot in the UK album charts in the early noughties, catapulting her to stardom with anthems like Complicated and Sk8er Boi.

She became the voice of a rebellious generation, known for her infectious hooks, signature punk-inspired style and fearless attitude.

Continuously evolving, proving a mainstay in the global charts, she boasts a multi-platinum status, as well as international accolades including, 10 Junos (Canadian Music Awards), three Brit nominations, eight Grammy nominations, and many more.

For the first time, TK Maxx will join Bedford Summer Sessions as presenting partner, as part of a new agreement with Cuffe & Taylor shows across the country including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Live at The Piece Hall, Derby Summer Sessions, Depot Live, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Southampton Summer Sessions.

Weekend passes for Summer Sessions gigs are on sale now.

Weekend One Passes gain access to both Jess Glynne and Avril Lavigne shows for £99 including fees and Weekend Two Passes for Tom Jones, Pete Tong, James and Nile Rodgers & CHIC cost £149 including fees.

Both passes are available via www.smmrsessions.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk, offering fans early access ahead of when tickets go on general sale for Lavigne’s gig on Friday, February 16 at 9am.

The line-up of acts playing the Bedford Summer Sessions so far is:

Saturday, June 29 - Avril Lavigne

Sunday, June 30 - Jess Glynne / Cian Ducrot

Thursday, July 4 – Tom Jones

Friday, July 5 – Pete Tong Ibiza Classics

Saturday, July 6 – James / Johnny Marr