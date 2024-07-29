Noel Gallagher at Kendal Calling 2024: set time, weather and possible setlist including Oasis favourites
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ are one of four headliners performing at Kendal Calling this week.
- The former Oasis frontman joins Paul Heaton (Thursday,) The Streets (Saturday,) and Paolo Nutini (Sunday.)
- Here’s a look at the weather at the Lake District for Noel Gallagher’s set and what he could play at Kendal Calling 2024.
Kendal Calling opens this week in the Lake District, with the little festival that could headlined on Friday by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (August 2 2024.)
The former Oasis frontman has been touring with his High Flying Birds’ backing band across Asia recently, including a performance last weekend at the hallowed Fuji Rock festival - the highlights of which are available now through Amazon Prime Video.
Those dates come after a widespread tour of the United Kingdom earlier in the year, including a performance at Alexandra Palace, which Matthew Mohan-Hickson managed to attend, going as far as to state the performance “ the perfect mix of old and new. It blended the highs from across his majestic career, including a barnstorming final 30 minutes of Oasis hit after Oasis hit which sent the crowd into a state of euphoric ecstasy usually only reserved for religious ceremonies.”
“It was the perfect reminder of why he is one of Britain’s most enduring songwriters. And as the curtain came down after the incredible Don’t Look Back in Anger finale it did leave me (and probably many others) dreaming of an ever-unlikely Oasis reunion.”
While many still long for that great Oasis reunion at some stage, with both Liam Gallagher’s sets incorporating a great deal of “Definitely Maybe” throughout his sets and Noel Gallagher following suit, the closest we’re going to get at the moment are back-to-back festival performances, but there’s been no sign of the pair sharing a festival bill in the near future.
But stranger things have occurred in the world of music - The Stone Roses reforming for example. So while we want for the multi-million-pound Oasis reunion, here’s when Noel Gallagher is performing at Kendal Calling, what he could play and what the weather is forecasted to be during his set.
What time is Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performing at Kendal Calling 2024?
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds is expected to headline the Main Stage on Friday, August 2 2024 at 9:30pm, with his set expected to finish at 11:00pm BST.
What will the weather be like for Noel Gallagher’s performance at Kendal Calling 2024?
According to the Met Office’s forecast for the Kendal area on Friday, things might be a little cooler in the evening. They are forecasting “cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning,” with a high of 21°c. However, during Gallagher’s set, the weather is set to change from sunny intervals to cloudy.
Weather forecast for Kendal Calling on August 2 2024
- 07:00: Cloudy (15°c)
- 10:00: Sunny intervals (18°)
- 13:00: Sunny intervals (19°)
- 16:00: Sunny intervals (20°)
- 19:00: Cloudy (19°)
- 22:00: Overcast (17°)
- 01:00: Light showery rain (16°)
What could Noel Gallagher perform at Kendal Calling 2024?
Plenty of Oasis songs and even a moment to pay homage to the late, great Joy Division could be on the cards for Kendal Calling this year. That’s if Noel Gallagher chooses to remain close to the festival set he played over the weekend in Japan as part of the Fuji Rock Festival 2024.
According to Setlist.FM, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds performed the following set on July 28 2024.
- Pretty Boy
- Council Skies
- We're Gonna Get There in the End
- Open the Door, See What You Find
- You Know We Can't Go Back
- We're on Our Way Now
- In the Heat of the Moment
- If I Had a Gun...
- AKA... What a Life!
- Dead in the Water
- Going Nowhere (Oasis cover)
- Talk Tonight (Oasis cover)
- Whatever (Oasis cover)
- Half the World Away (Oasis cover)
- The Masterplan (Oasis cover)
- Little by Little (Oasis cover)
- Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover)
Encore:
- Stand by Me (Oasis cover)
- Live Forever (Oasis cover)
- Don't Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)
Are there any tickets left to attend Kendal Calling 2024?
There are still a limited number of day and weekend tickets available to attend Kenda Calling 2024; for more details on what each ticket entails or for further options, visit the Kendal Calling ticketing section of their website - powered by See Tickets.
Are you heading to Kenda Calling this year and looking forward to seeing Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds? Has the potential of what he could play led you to want a ticket to the festival? Let us know by leaving a comment below or contacting the writer at [email protected].
