Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Playing Nice will come to an end on ITV in just a few hours 😱

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV’s Playing Nice will come to a dramatic conclusion tonight.

The final episode of the 2025 hit airs on January 13.

James Norton stars in the ITV thriller about two couples whose babies were swapped at birth.

ITV’s major drama Playing Nice is set to come to a dramatic conclusion in just a few hours. The thriller about a pair of couples who had their babies swapped at birth has got audiences talking so far in 2025.

Based on the novel of the same name by J.P. Delaney, the drama will air its final episode tonight (January 13). The show has been aired across four days from January 5 to January 13 and it stars James Norton - see where it was filmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers will not want to miss out on the last episode of the hit thriller - as much remains up in the air after last night’s (January 12) instalment. ITV has confirmed its TV schedule for tonight.

What time is Playing Nice on ITV tonight?

Playing Nice on ITV. | ITV

The final episode of the much talked-about thriller will air on TV today (January 13). The show has been rolled out in a bit of an unusual fashion - with the four instalments split across two Sundays and two Mondays.

Due to this release schedule, audiences could be at risk of missing out on the last episode of Playing Nice. It will air on ITV1 from 9pm today (Monday).

The episode will run for one hour, finishing at 10pm, including advert breaks. Each of the episodes has been the same length - so it is not an extra long episode tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Playing Nice tonight?

The show has been broadcast on ITV1 throughout its run in 2025 - and it will be the same tonight. It will air on ITV1 and ITV1 HD from 9pm until 10pm, as previously mentioned in the section above.

You can also catch it an hour later on ITV1+1 - if you are unable to sit down on your sofa at 9pm and a later start works better. It will also be available for catch-up via the broadcaster’s streaming service ITVX.

Can you watch the last episode of Playing Nice already?

If you can’t wait until 9pm tonight to find out the conclusion of the ITV drama, you can actually binge the full boxset right now. It is available to watch in full on ITVX, the broadcaster’s on demand streaming service.

To find it simply open up the ITVX app on your smart TV, phone or tablet - alternatively go to the website on a laptop - and find the boxset to start watching. It is prominently advertised on the app currently.

What are your thoughts on Playing Nice - has it lived up to your expectations? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].