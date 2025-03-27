What time is Reacher’s season 3 finale out? Prime Video timings explained
- Reacher’s third season concludes in just a few hours.
- Prime Video has been releasing the hit show weekly.
- Alan Ritchson stars as the titular character.
Reacher’s latest adventure is set to come to a dramatic conclusion. The hit Prime Video series will wrap up its third season in a matter of hours.
Alan Ritchson plays the titular hero in the blockbuster streaming series.
Reacher is based on the series of novels by Lee Child. It is the second adaptation after the Tom Cruise films in the 2010s.
When does Reacher’s season finale come out?
The show’s third season is set to conclude on Prime Video today (March 27). The streamer has been releasing episodes of the show weekly on a Thursday.
The finale - episode eight - will arrive in just a matter of hours. Prime has also renewed the show for a fourth season.
What time does it release on Prime Video?
Prime Video has been very consistent with the time that it releases Reacher episodes - and its original shows in general. Similar to Netflix, Amazon’s streaming service releases its latest episodes at 12am PT/ 3am ET in America.
Usually this works out as 8am for UK viewers - or 9am for European audiences. However because daylight savings time has started in America, you will get the episode slightly earlier at 7am - at least until March 30.
Let me know your thoughts on the season so far by email: [email protected].
