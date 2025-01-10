Red Carpet Premieres: current list of film premieres taking place in 2025 and how to attend
- 2025 is set to once again be a blockbuster year for film, from new Marvel franchises to the return of the Man of Steel.
- Here’s the current list of dates for the red carpet premieres set to take place in London before the films go on general release.
- Looking to attend one on the other side of the barrier? You can do just that - but at a price.
Fans in 2024 were treated to the glittering red carpet premieres of Wicked, Gladiator II and Moana 2, and can be set to (hopefully) once again see the likes of Tom Cruise, Sebastian Stan, Reese Witherspoon and more head to Leicester Square (Vue, Odeon, Cineworld and Odeon West End), come rain or shine.
So what films are having the red carpet rolled out throughout 2025? We’ve had a look at Cornucopia Events once again - who offer package deals for those who aren’t satisfied leading over a barrier to get a photo with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars - to find out what’s on the calendar in terms of film premieres taking place from now until mid July 2025.
We’ve also included once again how to also attend the premieres on the other side of the barrier too, but be warned - it does come with quite a price tag.
What red carpet premieres are set to take place in the UK in 2025 so far?
All dates are correct as of writing but can be subject to change in light of any issues ahead of the film’s release date - so always double check.
January 2025
- January 14 – A Complete Unknown (Confirmed UK Premiere)
- January 15 – In the Grey
- January 16 – Levon’s Trade
- January 17 – Wolf Man
- January 22 – Valiant One
- January 24 – Dog Man
- January 27 – Mickey 17
- January 29 – Game of Power
February 2025
- February 10 – Captain America: Brave New World
- February 11 – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- February 12 – The Smurfs Movie
- February 14 – Verona’s Romeo & Juliet
- February 17 – The Unbreakable Boy
- February 18 – The Monkey
March 2025
- March 5 – Untitled Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan Film
- March 6 – Roblox Movie
- March 10 – Novocaine
- March 17 – Snow White
- March 20 – Wise Guys
- March 26 – The Woman in the Yard
- March 27 – Kayara
- March 31 – A Minecraft Movie
April 2025
- April 3 – Bonhoeffer: Holy Traitor
- April 9 – The Perfect Destiny
- April 10 – Delfino’s Journey
- April 10 – Amateur
- April 11 – Drop
- April 14 – Micheal
- April 17 – The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection
- April 28 – Thunderbolts*
- April 30 – The Last Battleship
May 2025
- May 12 – Flowervale Street
- May 14 – A Guardian’s Heart
- May 15 – The Lost Locket
- May 16 – The Crypto (Beyond)
- May 17 – 90’s Babiez
- May 19 – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two
- May 26 – Karate Kid: Legends
June 2025
- June 2 – Dirty Dancing 2
- June 3 – Ballerina: A John Wick Story
- June 6 – Crawlers
- June 9 – How to Train Your Dragon
- June 10 – Elio
- June 16 – 28 Years Later
- June 18 – Becoming the Night: A Nightwing Story
- June 23 – F1
- June 24 – M3GAN 2.0
- June 26 – Lost Weekend
- June 27 – Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action
- June 27 – Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin
- June 30 – Jurassic World 4
July 2025
- July 1 – Untitled Trey Parker/Matt Stone/Kendrick Lamar/Dave Free
- July 2 – Untitled Universal Event Film
- July 3 – Touch
- July 3 – Reparations in America
- July 7 – Superman: Legacy
- July 14 – The Naked Gun
- July 15 – I Know What You Did Last Summer
How can I attend one of the red carpet premieres taking place in 2025?
You have two options - one the cheap option and the other pricey but with a fair few benefits.
The cheaper option would be to attend the red carpet premieres from the other side of the barriers, capturing photos with the stars in attendance as you have no doubt seen during TV coverage of premieres before.
But for those a little flush with money, Cornucopia Events once again are providing packages for those who aren’t merely content standing on the side lines but instead want to watch the film premieres themselves and attend the functions that go alongside such events.
The caveat of course is the price; you’ll be looking at packages starting from £1,500 going all the way up to £4,000 depending on the film, the stars set to attend and the popularity of the film.
For more details and a list of do’s and don’t before enquiring, you can visit Cornucopia Events’ website for more details. But be advised, if you can’t splash the cash - don’t ask.
