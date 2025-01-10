Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2025 is set to once again be a blockbuster year for film, from new Marvel franchises to the return of the Man of Steel.

Here’s the current list of dates for the red carpet premieres set to take place in London before the films go on general release.

Looking to attend one on the other side of the barrier? You can do just that - but at a price.

So what films are having the red carpet rolled out throughout 2025? We’ve had a look at Cornucopia Events once again - who offer package deals for those who aren’t satisfied leading over a barrier to get a photo with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars - to find out what’s on the calendar in terms of film premieres taking place from now until mid July 2025.

We’ve also included once again how to also attend the premieres on the other side of the barrier too, but be warned - it does come with quite a price tag.

What red carpet premieres are set to take place in the UK in 2025 so far?

London is set to once again host an array of red carpet film premieres throughout 2025 - but what dates are your favourite films premiering in Leicester Square this year? | AFP via Getty Images

All dates are correct as of writing but can be subject to change in light of any issues ahead of the film’s release date - so always double check.

January 2025

January 14 – A Complete Unknown (Confirmed UK Premiere)

January 15 – In the Grey

January 16 – Levon’s Trade

January 17 – Wolf Man

January 22 – Valiant One

January 24 – Dog Man

January 27 – Mickey 17

January 29 – Game of Power

February 2025

February 10 – Captain America: Brave New World

February 11 – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

February 12 – The Smurfs Movie

February 14 – Verona’s Romeo & Juliet

February 17 – The Unbreakable Boy

February 18 – The Monkey

March 2025

March 5 – Untitled Ryan Coogler / Michael B. Jordan Film

March 6 – Roblox Movie

March 10 – Novocaine

March 17 – Snow White

March 20 – Wise Guys

March 26 – The Woman in the Yard

March 27 – Kayara

March 31 – A Minecraft Movie

April 2025

April 3 – Bonhoeffer: Holy Traitor

April 9 – The Perfect Destiny

April 10 – Delfino’s Journey

April 10 – Amateur

April 11 – Drop

April 14 – Micheal

April 17 – The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection

April 28 – Thunderbolts*

April 30 – The Last Battleship

May 2025

May 12 – Flowervale Street

May 14 – A Guardian’s Heart

May 15 – The Lost Locket

May 16 – The Crypto (Beyond)

May 17 – 90’s Babiez

May 19 – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two

May 26 – Karate Kid: Legends

June 2025

June 2 – Dirty Dancing 2

June 3 – Ballerina: A John Wick Story

June 6 – Crawlers

June 9 – How to Train Your Dragon

June 10 – Elio

June 16 – 28 Years Later

June 18 – Becoming the Night: A Nightwing Story

June 23 – F1

June 24 – M3GAN 2.0

June 26 – Lost Weekend

June 27 – Untitled Sony/Marvel Live Action

June 27 – Naya Legend of the Golden Dolphin

June 30 – Jurassic World 4

July 2025

July 1 – Untitled Trey Parker/Matt Stone/Kendrick Lamar/Dave Free

July 2 – Untitled Universal Event Film

July 3 – Touch

July 3 – Reparations in America

July 7 – Superman: Legacy

July 14 – The Naked Gun

July 15 – I Know What You Did Last Summer

How can I attend one of the red carpet premieres taking place in 2025?

You have two options - one the cheap option and the other pricey but with a fair few benefits.

The cheaper option would be to attend the red carpet premieres from the other side of the barriers, capturing photos with the stars in attendance as you have no doubt seen during TV coverage of premieres before.

But for those a little flush with money, Cornucopia Events once again are providing packages for those who aren’t merely content standing on the side lines but instead want to watch the film premieres themselves and attend the functions that go alongside such events.

The caveat of course is the price; you’ll be looking at packages starting from £1,500 going all the way up to £4,000 depending on the film, the stars set to attend and the popularity of the film.

For more details and a list of do’s and don’t before enquiring, you can visit Cornucopia Events’ website for more details. But be advised, if you can’t splash the cash - don’t ask.

